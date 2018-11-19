LIST: Schedule of protests during Xi Jinping's PH state visit
MANILA, Philippines – Groups from various sectors will hold protests during the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Philippines on November 20-21. (READ: Xi Jinping to visit PH from November 20-21)
Ahead of Xi’s visit, which will be first in 13 years, Malacañang said there were plans for a framework agreement on joint exploration for oil and gas to be signed. (READ: Xi Jinping's schedule of activities in PH)
Duterte had invited Xi to visit the Philippines during all of his 3 trips to China: in October 2016, May 2017, and this April.
Here is a running list of activities for Tuesday:
Makati Fire Station
- 9 am - P1NAS leads the mobilization and march to the Chinese consulate. Other groups, such as Katribu Kalipunan ng Katutubong Mamamayan ng Pilipinas, will join.
Chinese Consulate, Makati City
- 9 am - Bayan will lead other groups, like the Movement Against Tyranny, in staging protest action.
- 10 am - Pamalakaya fishers' group, along with other patriotic sectors, will oppose the joint oil and gas exploration in the West Philippine Sea and other deals.
Welcome Rotunda, Quezon City
- 10 am - Akbayan organizes protest action.
Luneta
- 4 pm -Bayan organizes protest action.
We shall continually update the schedule. Please bookmark this page. – Rappler.com