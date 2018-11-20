The Bright Leaf Awards honors the most outstanding stories on agricultural issues and best farming practices

MANILA, Philippines – A Rappler feature story on beekeeping in Sorsogon won top prize in the Best Online Story category at the PMFTC Incorporated’s 12th Bright Leaf Agriculture Journalism Awards on November 16.



Written by Rappler contributor Mavic Conde, the article "How beekeping helped a Sorsogon coconut farm" highlighted the role of kiwot bee in making coconut farms more productive in the Sorsogon, and in uplifting the lives of farm owners and workers.



The feature article published on August 11 presented how beekeeping helped a particular farm increased its yield by as much as 50%. (READ: 11 fascinating facts about bees, the most important pollinators)

Conde said she decided to write the story to present a viable solution to a coconut production problem in the country.



“I hope that with the award, more people will pay attention to the story,” she shared.



With the cash prize she received, Conde pledged to pursue more stories to promote agricultural solutions.



Meanwhile, "How a peaceful community in Marawi thrives" written by a Rappler Mover Angelo Lorenzo earned fifth spot in the same category.



Lorenzo, one of Rappler's lead Movers in Cagayan de Oro, wrote a story that highlighted the "lives and livelihood" of evacuees in Barangay Bito Buadi Itowa in Lanao del Sur who were displaced by the 5-month siege in Marawi last year. (READ: MARAWI: 153 DAYS AND MORE)

Thanking Rappler, Lorenzo shared that correcting misconceptions is one of the reasons why he is pursuing community journalism.



“Regions, especially in Mindanao, contain vibrant stories that may correct misconceptions about the people and the place,” shared Lorenzo.



Committed to promoting and creating awareness on current agricultural issues and best farming practices, the Bright Leaf Awards honors the most outstanding and relevant stories in print, radio, and television. – Rappler.com