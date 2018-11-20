IN PHOTOS: Groups to Xi Jinping: 'Stay out of West PH Sea'
Various groups gather outside the Chinese Embassy in Makati City on the first day of President Xi Jinping's Manila visit to assert the Philippines' sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea
Published 3:08 PM, November 20, 2018
Updated 3:08 PM, November 20, 2018
ASSERT RIGHTS. Groups stage a rally in front of the Chinese Consulate in Makati to protest the increasing militarization of the West Philippine Sea. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines– Groups from various sectors headed to the Chinese Embassy in Makati on Tuesday, November 20, to assert the Philippines' sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea).
The protest was held to coincide with the first day of the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Philippines.
Bayan, along with groups including Movement Against Tyranny, pointed out the issue surrounding the West Philippine Sea, citing the Hague ruling that invalidated China's expansive claim over the South China Sea. They also opposed China's loans and grants to the Philippines, calling them a "debt trap."
Indigenous people, fisherfolk from the Pamalakaya fishers' group, and other sectors who may be affected by possible deals with China also took part in the protest to show their strong opposition to joint oil and gas exploration in the West Philippine Sea. Xi is the first Chinese President to conduct a state visit to the Philippines in 13 years. He is visiting Manila to strengthen bilateral partnerships and sign trade agreements between the Philippines and China. (READ: Xi Jinping's schedule of activities in PH)
Here are some photos of the protest on the day of Xi's arrival in the Philippines:
STRONG STAND. A woman carries a sign with the words "China layas!" during a protest at the Chinese Consulate in light of Xi Jinping's state visit to the Philippines. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler
STRONG STATEMENTS. People carry signs to show their strong objection to possible deals and plans with China during the protest at the Chinese Consulate on the day of Xi Jinping's arrival in the Philippines. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler
INDEPENDENCE. Signs fighting for independent foreign policy can be seen in a protest at the Chinese Consulate during Xi Jinping's PH state visit on Tuesday, November 20. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler
FOR THE PHILIPPINES. Men in masks make their own statement during a protest at the Chinese Consulate in light of Xi Jinping's PH state visit on November 20, 2018. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler
MASK. A man wears a mask with the words "Atin ang Pinas. China layas" during a protest at the Chinese Consulate on the day of Xi Jinping's state visit to the Philippines on Tuesday, November 20, 2018. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler
– Rappler.com
For all stories, videos and views on Xi Jinping’s visit to the Philippines, go to this page.