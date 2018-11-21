Who run the world? Girl Scouts.

Published 10:19 AM, November 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Can one person change the world? A girl definitely can.

Sixteen-year-old Khristina Ricarder has dedicated a year of her life to a community-based project that transforms neglected spots to green spaces that are clean and provides socio-economic benefits to the community.

The project, called Adopt a Spot and Paint it Green, clears certain areas of Barangay Pio del Pilar, Makati City, of debris, trash, and weeds to give space for a plant nursery and an urban garden that is maintained by the community itself.

Khristina Ricarder will be one of the 713 girls who will receive the Chief Girl Scout Medal, the highest award in girl scouting, from the Girl Scouts of the Philippines on Friday, November 23, at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC). (READ: Kathryn Bernardo is Girl Scout Ambassador)

Each of the girls have successfully completed a one-year development project on ecology, health, livelihood, and cultural heritage in their respective barangays or chosen areas.

For 42 years since 1976, a total of 10,766 Senior and Cadet Girl Scouts have received the Chief Girl Scout Medal.

Military pilot 1st Lieutenant Maria Francia Aviso Perez of the Philippine Air Force, who will be speaking at the awarding ceremony, is a Chief Girl Scout Medalist herself. This writer is also a Chief Girl Scout Medalist.

How can you, in your own little way, contribute to nation-building? What are the challenges? Where should you start? Learn more from some of the young and inspiring girl scouts directly! Watch Rappler Talk on Wednesday, November 21, at 3 p.m. – Rappler.com

The Girl Scouts of the Philippines is the largest character-building organization for girls and young women, with more than 2 million members all over the Philippines. To learn more, visit girlscouts.org.ph