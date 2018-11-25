'Today, the fight is still unfinished. Our victory is under threat,' says the Sandigan para sa Mag-aaral at Sambayanan (Samasa) Alumni Association

Published 8:06 PM, November 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – From barbed wires to the presence of Metrocom officers in checkpoints, students and activists remembered the horrors of Martial Law through a fun run on Saturday, November 24.

Participated in by individuals from various sectors, "The Great LEAN Run" offered an avenue to recall the atrocities during the Marcos regime, and to honor iconic rights defenders like University of the Philippines student leader Lean Alejandro. (READ: Fun run relives Martial Law experience)

The event happened in time for the second anniversary of the hero's burial of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani. This also comes after Marcos' wife, Imelda, was convicted for 7 counts of graft. (READ: Imelda Marcos guilty of 7 counts of graft; court orders her arrest)

"Today, the fight is still unfinished. Our victory is under threat," said Sandigan para sa Mag-aaral at Sambayanan (Samasa) Alumni Association in a statement.

According to them, the Marcos family is trying to revise history and to hide their abuses. They said this is the case as the dictator's children eye powerful seats in government – Imee Marcos running for senator and Ferdinand Marcos Jr pursuing an election protest for the vice presidency. (RELATED: Duterte to resign if Bongbong Marcos wins election protest)

"We call on the young people to respond to the call of the times. Your action will define your future," they said. "When the people ousted the dictator, we swore that we would never again let tyrants rule our country."

The group said that remembering Marcos' atrocities was an expression of resistance to its return.

"We will not allow it! To this day, the Marcoses have not returned the people's stolen wealth, nor have they been punished for the lives they snuffed out during their draconian reign. We demand justice," the SAMASA said.

Aside from the runners, other key personalities, including senatorial candidates Florin Hilbay and Erin Tañada, and activist-comedian Juana Change, were also present in the event.



Meanwhile, former chief justice Maria Lourdes Sereno led the participants in reciting an oath.



"Kaya’t kailanma'y hindi ako patatakot sa taong marahas, malupit, at traydor ng bayan (I will never be afraid of anyone who is abusive, cruel and traitorous to the nation)," part of the oath read. – Rappler.com