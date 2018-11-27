‘These incidents point to a larger, more harmful issue at hand: the culture of impunity, derogation and moral corruption that have become inevitably associated with the fraternities on campus,’ says the UP Economics Society

Published 9:07 PM, November 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Statements of condemnation keep coming for the controversial but unverified chat linked to a University of the Philippines (UP) fraternity that has gone viral.

The UP Sociology Department was among the latest entities to denounce the sexist, homophobic, and Islamophobic remarks in the alleged group conversations that have been dubbed #LonsiLeaks, in reference to the Upsilon Sigma Phi members supposedly involved.

“This hate speech emanates from the ranks of an exclusive male club that valorizes machismo and accepts violence to perpetuate a sense of privileged entitlement and maintain social inequalities,” the department's statement on Sunday, November 25, read.

According to the department, the conversations were neither harmless, private, nor merely testosterone-driven as they sought to inflict harm on others, especially marginalized groups such as the LGBT, Muslims, and women.

Below are other statements released by different student organizations and youth formations following the fraternity scandal:

Student Alliance for the Advancement of Democratic Rights - UP (Stand UP)

“Ang mga ganitong pahayag ay hindi sumasalamin sa kasaysayan ng mamamayang Pilipinong nakikibaka para sa karapatan at kalayaan. Ang mas masahol, ang mga ganitong pahayag ang mismong nagpapahigpit sa tanikala ng pagsasamantala sa mga kababaihan, pambansang minorya at iba pang sektor,” the group said.

(These kinds of statements don't reflect the history of the Filipinos who fight for our rights and our freedom. What's worse is that these kinds of statements tighten the chains of abuse around women, national minorities, and other sectors.)

University of the Philippines Muslim Students' Association

“These do not only decontextualize the struggles of peoples in Mindanao, but also diminish the efforts of our people towards just and lasting peace.”

UP Economics Society

“These incidents point to a larger, more harmful issue at hand: the culture of impunity, derogation and moral corruption that have become inevitably associated with the fraternities on campus.” (READ: U.P. says warring fraternities involved in 2 incidents on campus)

Editorial from the 'Philippine Collegian'

“Beyond the boorish tendencies of the men involved, what this issue has made plain is the fragility of accountability structures, the complicity of authorities, and the culture of impunity bred by a warped concept of brotherhood,” part of the piece read.

UP Alyansa ng mga Mag-aaral para sa Panlipunang Katwiran at Kaunlaran

“A violent and misogynist institution is not an institution an upright, self-respecting student leader would choose to associate himself with. And when that student leader chooses to break himself from such abhorrent tradition, despite expected threats to his security and well-being, it is a step in the right direction – it is a brave act.” (READ: 3 resign from U.P. student council amid fraternity scandal)

UP Center for Women’s and Gender Studies

“We call on the leaders of all fraternities, sororities, and student organizations to ensure that its members are made aware of and adhere to the humane values that the University champions. We enjoin you to hold to account members who have acted in violation of these values.”

Nagkakaisang Iskolar Para sa Pamantasan at Sambayanan (UP Kaisa)

“Kaisa UP condemns the UP administration for tolerating and playing a complicit role in this culture of violence. The administration should move swiftly to strip away the impunity of these individuals that enables this violence — by investigating their officials and imposing the proper sanctions.”

Akbayan Youth

“Our members were assaulted with sexist remarks and subjects of criminal intents. We join them in bringing the perpetrators to justice by filing all applicable cases against Upsilon and their members.”

