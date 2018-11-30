Rappler revives #BeBonifacio Twitter conversation encouraging netizens to tweet how the hero of the revolution would react to 2018 events

Published 5:40 PM, November 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Remember the hashtag imagining what national hero Andres Bonifacio would say if he had a Twitter account?

In commemoration of Bonifacio’s 155th birth anniversary on Friday, November 30, Rappler revived the #BeBonifacio Twitter conversation encouraging netizens to tweet how the hero of the revolution would react to 2018 events. (READ: Andres Bonifacio: Myths, trivia, execution)

Known for his love of country, the concept of nationalism sprouted in most of the posts.

“H’wag matakot na umibig dahil sa isang lipunang marahas, pag-ibig at pakikibaka ang tanging pag-asa na magpapalaya sa lahat. #BeBonifacio,” Twitter user @toniothethird was quoted saying.

(Do not fear to love, because in a violent society, to love and to struggle are the only hope that will liberate us.)

Pagpupugay sa mga anak ng bayan!



Ngayong araw ay ginugunita natin ang kapanganakan ni Gat Andres Bonifacio.



H'wag matakot na umibig dahil sa isang lipunang marahas, pag-ibig at pakikibaka ang tanging pag-asa na magpapalaya sa lahat. #BeBonifacio pic.twitter.com/jgJ2DyofN8 — AN (@toniothethird) November 29, 2018

The issue on foreign influence and the territorial dispute at the West Philippine Sea were not spared from the ire of netizens. (READ: China drives away Filipino TV crew from Panatag Shoal)

Bonifacio: Okay lang gumamit ng Made in China pati na rin ang pagtangkilik sa gawa ng America pero please lang, iba ang damit sa isla at iba rin ang kalayaan sa malamig na klima! Please lang, Pilipino tayo kaya dapat maka-Pilipino. Okay? #BeBonifacio — Kurt Adrian (@KurtAdrianDP) November 29, 2018

Meanwhile, some netizens were able to connect the heroic words where Bonifacio was known, such as the ‘kalayaan’ and ‘katipunan’ to the hype of the UAAP finals game between the University of the Philippines and the Ateneo de Manila University. (READ: LIVE UPDATES: Ateneo vs U.P. - 2018 UAAP Finals Game 1)

Here are some of the most witty and creative tweets:

