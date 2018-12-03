'Whatever his motives may have been, there is no excuse for sowing fear and confusion,' says the UP Board of Regents, following Spocky Farolan's post threatening the Ateneo Blue Eagles

Published 4:50 PM, December 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Following the controversial Facebook post of University of the Philippines (UP) regent Frederick "Spocky" Farolan, the UP Board of Regents revoked its recommendation for his reappointment.

"Committed to a higher standard of accountability for its members, the Board hereby withdraws its recommendation for the reappointment of Regent Farolan to the Board of Regents," the board said in a statement on Monday, December 3.

Farolan had said that 3 Ateneo Blue Eagles would be "injured" before Game 2 of the UAAP Finals on Wednesday, December 5. (LOOK: U.P. official threatens safety of Ateneo Blue Eagles)

The regent made the post after the loss of the UP Fighting Maroons in Game 1 last Saturday, December 1.

"Sayang hindi kumpleto ang players ng Ateneo sa Wednesday. Tatlo injured. Pili na kung sino-sino mga 'yon," wrote Farolan in a now-deleted Facebook post.

(Too bad the Ateneo players won't be complete on Wednesday. Three will be injured. Just pick who these 3 will be.)

After calls for his resignation, Farolan claimed his post was all sarcasm and then later apologized. (READ: U.P. community calls on regent to resign following controversial UAAP post)

This is not the first time people have urged Farolan to step down from his post. Back in April, he hit back at people who slammed the delayed release of the UP College Admission Test (UPCAT) results, drawing flak.

The UP Board of Regents said that while they take note of Farolan's apology, they are dissociating the board from his statements and actions.

"Whatever his motives may have been, there is no excuse for sowing fear and confusion, especially at a time when the university's attention should have been focused on the rising successes of its athletic program," the board said.

It added that it continues to uphold the principles of civility and sportsmanship, and that it "strongly condemns violence in any form."

The board also apologized to the Ateneo de Manila University, especially to the Blue Eagles.

Farolan's term as UP regent expired last October 28. – Rappler.com