Published 1:20 PM, December 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – “A giant leap forward in pageantry.”

This was the sentiment of netizens as Miss Universe gave a tribute to Spain’s first transgender hopeful, Angela Ponce during its ceremony on Monday, December 17 (Manila time) in Bangkok, Thailand. (READ: HIGHLIGHTS: Miss Universe 2018 coronation)

After the announcement of the top 20 semi-finalists, in which she failed to advance, Ponce walked the stage one last time while a tribute video was playing. Ponce recieved cheers from the audience.

The video featured Ponce's struggles from childhood as a member of the LGBTQ community until she finally made it to Thailand.

"I don't need to win Miss Universe. I only need to be here," she said in the video.

According to Twitter user @nakngtweeting, “pageantry just reinvented itself and will never be the same.”

That tribute for Ms. Spain Angela Ponce is a giant leap forward for the Miss Universe. Pageantry just reinvented itself and will never be the same. — Santi (@nakngtweeting) December 17, 2018

Since the pageant was established, this was the very first time a transgender woman was able to compete.

They dedicated a special segment for Angela Ponce to acknowledge her, and recognize her representation. She is a woman, and in the eyes of the universe, she will always be a woman.



I'm so emotional right now. You made your community proud, Miss Spain! #MissUniverse — Gian Verona (@gianverona) December 17, 2018

I LOVE MISS UNIVERSE for celebrating diversity, highlighting the incredible journey of the first Transgender woman vying for the title, Miss Universe Spain, Angela Ponce.



The definition of beauty has come a long way. It is a very strong, clear and loud message of equality. — g3 san diego (@g3cafe) December 17, 2018

Meanwhile, netizens also commended Ponce for being the “voice and inspiration of acceptance and love.”

Angela Ponce is the true epitome of beauty with a heart. Thank You for being a voice and inspire us that acceptance and love is a key for a more diverse, respectful, and more stronger dignity for everyone! - love from Philippines! Respect LGBTQ!#MissUniverse #Spain pic.twitter.com/I9maPRzTrD — John Anthony Palon (@anthonypalon) December 17, 2018

Netizens said that Ponce just showed the world that there’s a chance for a more diverse, respectful, and more stronger dignity for everyone.

MISS ANGELA PONCE CAN COLONIZE ME AND I'LL SAY MUCHAS GRACIAS WE STAN A BRAVE WOMAN WITH A HEART OF GOLD!!!! #MissUniverse — Nathania (@PilosopoTanya) December 17, 2018

Aside from lauding Ponce and the Miss Universe pageant, netizens also asked the public to stand for equality.

Miss Spain doesn’t need any of ur shits rn. She’s promoting equality and tolerance of the wrongdoings. Stand for us, Angela Ponce#MissUniverse⁠ ⁠ — Mochim (@cvkrstn) December 17, 2018

Here's what netizens have to say about Ponce's stint at the Miss Universe 2018 pageant:

"I'm here to eradicate the intolerance and to raise Equality for everyone, even if I will not win the title"



KUDOS! Miss Universe Spain, Angela Ponce. You're making each LGBTQ+ proud.!#MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/Dx9xT9BCdN — Shawpejhay(@shawpejhay) December 17, 2018

I really admire Angela Ponce for her bravery and determination. So much respect for her #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/OkFHsItWyQ — ybes (@Yvsblr) December 17, 2018

Miss Spain’s inclusion in #MissUniverse 2018 shows you that a beauty pageant, widely regarded as a vapid, senseless pursuit, can be a great platform to foster understanding, or at the very least, start a wider conversation about important issues. Angela Ponce, you are a QUEEN. https://t.co/T8KEXuLXYr — Irish (@IrishDDizon) December 17, 2018

repeat after me!! Angela Ponce is a woman!! & she does not owe you ugly hoes any explanation regarding her identity!! — Karla Baduria (@denisebaduria) December 16, 2018

Angela Ponce, sis I'm so proud of you. No need for placements, you broke a glass ceiling and that's more important. Congratulations! #MissUniverse2018 — thysz (@thysz) December 17, 2018

Meanwhile, the Philippines' Catriona Gray was crowned Miss Universe 2018. – Rappler.com