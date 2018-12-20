Angelica Katigbak Carreon was last seen leaving her home in Mandaluyong City Saturday, December 15

Published 9:30 AM, December 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines– The operations manager of Inquirer Digital Outdoor was reported missing since Saturday, December 15.

According to Inquirer.net, Angelica Katigbak Carreon was wearing a shirt (color unknown), khaki shorts, rounded eyeglasses, green sling bag, and multicolor Vans shoes. Her family said she was last seen leaving her home in Mandaluyong City at around 2:30 pm for Cubao in Quezon City.

32 years old, she's 5’6 tall and weighs 65 kilograms and is fair-complexioned.

Inquirer.net and Carreon’s family are appealing to the public for any information on her whereabouts.

Relevant information involving Carreon may be brought to the attention of Donjie Carreon at 09178142589 or 09176734752. – Rappler.com