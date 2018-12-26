There was a lot of trash talk when netizens found out about the garbage in Luneta on Christmas Day

Published 7:38 PM, December 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Many Filipinos were dismayed by the trash left by visitors in Luneta Park on Wednesday morning, December 26, following the Christmas celebration of thousands of people in the Philippines' prime tourist spot.

Plastics, bottles, and other pieces of garbage were left strewn on the ground.

As photos of the Christmas Day aftermath in Luneta Park gained traction online, netizens called out parkgoers for littering the public park.

Netizens criticized them for being “uncivilized” and “undisciplined.”

Several people pointed out that the Filipinos have a long way to go in catching up with other progressive countries, as citizens still struggle to follow simple rules such as properly disposing their trash.

Some even lamented that the lack of discipline manifested in the piles of trash in Luneta Park may be a reason why the Philippines remains underdeveloped.

Unfortunately, Filipinos still have a lot of catching up to do before qualifying as “civilised people”. — Robert Cristobal (@meanderings101) December 26, 2018

The massive trash at Luneta Park after Christmas was so nakakahiyang maging Pilipino. Dapat talaga may mahigpit na law about littering =/ — Kevin Perello (@kevinperello) December 26, 2018

Kagabi habang dumaan kami sa luneta nakita ko na ang daming tao and expected ko na yung kalat na mangyayari kasi toan taon na lang e, wala nang nagbago, konting disiplina naman sa mga tao diyan, sinisira niyo na nga yung kalikasan, sinisira niyo pa yung imahe ng bayan. — ánna (@fa_yie) December 26, 2018

While others blamed visitors of the park for the tons of trash in the area, a number of netizens also saw the need for improvement in strictly enforcing laws that address littering.

Republic Act No. 9003, or the Solid Waste Management Act prohibits “littering, throwing, dumping of waste matters in public places, such as roads, sidewalks, canals, esteros or parks, and establishment, or causing or permitting the same,” with penalties ranging from fines of P300 to P500 or community service for 1-15 days.

Netizens acknowledged that though the visitors lacked discipline, the situation also could have been handled better if there were enough trash bins in the vicinity. Both the government and park authorities, as well as parkgoers have a role to play in ensuring proper waste disposal in the area.

I saw a video of this posted, the absence of trash cans and recycled items collection bins around the areas is very noticeable!

The government or the park authorities should have provided the visitors with those at every turns and corners! — Noel Aquino (@noelaquino) December 26, 2018

Why not place several trash bins at Luneta Park where people can put their "basura". If there are already perhaps they are not sufficient. — Romeo Hitosis (@romyhitosis1) December 26, 2018

Ang heartbreaking makita na puro basura sa Luneta. Alam natin na resulta ito ng kawalan ng values education sa elementary/hs natin. — Mugen 無限 (@tr1pnautic) December 26, 2018

NEXT CHRISTMAS, SANA D PUMAYAG ANG GOVT MAG CELEBRATE ANG MGA TAO SA LUNETA — A P R I L (@aprhaellane) December 26, 2018

What are your thoughts on this issue? – Rappler.com

Lisa Marie David is a Rappler intern and a 4th year AB Journalism student at the University of Santo Tomas.