Little acts of kindness go a long way this Christmas 2018

Published 9:16 PM, December 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – This Christmas, 3 people captivated netizens’ hearts as they gave back to their community through their own acts of kindness.

While everyone was busy preparing for their Christmas and New Year celebrations, let’s not forget these 3 people who warmed our hearts as they showed the true spirit of Christmas.

11-year-old AJ Pasquin

AJ truly took the phrase “receive and give back” to heart, as he used all of of his money he received from his ninongs and ninangs to prepare and give food to the homeless.

Netizens commended AJ for his act, sending him their blessings for his good deeds.

Jeff Rodriguez was so inspired by the kid that he hopes he could join AJ next Christmas in preparing food for the homeless.

'Taho' vendor Ador Laud

Ador was determined to give his Christmas gift to his loyal customers as he didn’t mind walking through the heavy rain just so he could deliver free "taho."

Anita Beato, the customer who posted about Mang Ador on facebook said she was touched by Ador’s gesture, especially since it was in the middle of a heavy downpour.

“Naglako pa din siya, hindi para kumita kundi para bigyan lang ng libreng taho ang mga suki niya bilang pamasko. Sana patuloy siyang bigyan ng kalakasan ng katawan at patuloy na pagpalain," said Beato.

(He still went out not so he can earn money but to give free taho to his loyal customers as a Christmas gift. I hope he remains in good health and continues to be blessed.)

Jenica Cupat, a long-time customer, recalled Ador was the same taho vendor from her childhood who always gave them free taho every Christmas, and even gave kids free taho when they had no money to pay for it.

Other users sent out praise for the vendor, looking up to him for his holiday kindness.





Jeepney driver Teodoro Lisay Jr

Lisay lowered his jeepney ride fare to only P5 as a Christmas present to his passengers.

Christian Ray Villanueva, a passenger who experienced the 5-peso fare, said he was surprised and amazed with what Teodoro did, considering the expensive gas prices that drivers pay.

“Sana ipagpatuloy niya (Teodoro) pa ang pagtulong sa kapwa kahit sa simpleng paraan ay nakapagpasaya siya ng maraming tao. Sana patuloy siyang biyayaan ng Diyos, hindi lang siya, pati na rin ang kanyang pamilya,” added Villanueva.

(I hope he continues helping others even in his own little way he made other people happy. I hope the Lord continue to bless him and also his family.)

People were inspired with the driver’s generosity. Despite the hard work he needs to put into his job, he still managed to give a humble Christmas gift to his passengers.

These 3 people showed that no matter how small your gestures are, kindness does not go unnoticed. It has the potential to inspire and put a smile on someone’s face.

Have you met other real-life Santas this Christmas season? Share them with us in the comments section below! – Rappler.com



Jaira Krishelle Balboa is Rappler intern. She is a 4th year B.A. Journalism student at the Polythecnic University of the Philippines.