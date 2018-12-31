People affected by Tropical Depression Usman need your help and support. This page shows how you can help.

Published 5:52 PM, December 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Usman, which made landfall on Saturday, December 29, and weakened into a low pressure area, triggered flash floods and landslides in different parts of Luzon and Visayas.

Authorities reported on Monday, December 31, that the death toll from Usman rose to 68. Of this number, 57 people died in the Bicol Region, while 11 died in Samar, mostly due to landslides and drownings.

Here's a list of relief operations:

Philippine Red Cross - Camarines Sur Chapter

The Camarines Sur Chapter of the Philippine Red Cross is accepting donations in cash and in kind. You may bring or send donation to the Philippine Red Cross-Camarines Sur Chapter beside ABS-CBN, Panganiban Drive, Naga City.

Look for Ms. Mygan Valenzuela or Mr. Kristofer Lancel Gevero.

Team Albay Youth Organization

The group is accepting water, ready-to-eat food, blankets, tarpaulins, and other relief items. You may contact TAYO at 0927-665-4715 and drop your pledges at:

Door 2 Citisphere Bldg., Imelda Roces Avenue, Brgy. 38, Gogon, Legazpi City

Cash donations may also be made through bank deposit via the following details:

MetroBank

Account name: Team Albay Youth Organizations Inc

Account number: 595-759-500-460-4

Caritas-Caceres Development Center

The Caritas-Caceres (Social Action Commission) in Camarines Sur is accepting cash and in-kind donations to help families in need of food, clothes, blankets, and mats. You may drop them off at the Caritas-Caceres Development Center Zone 1, Cadlan, Pili, Camarines Sur.

For coordination, you may contact Fr. Marc DP. Real via mobile +639772646884. – Rappler.com