The LPA that was Tropical Depression Usman leaves dozens of fatalities and damaged infrastructures
Published 12:37 PM, January 01, 2019
Updated 1:22 PM, January 01, 2019
RETRIEVAL OPS. Members of the Philippine Red Cross - Camarines Sur carry a body bag containing a cadaver from a landslide area in the province. Photo courtesy of Philippine Red Cross - Camarines Sur
MANILA, Philippines – Due to the floods and landslides triggered by Tropical Depression Usman, disaster response teams from the local government and non-government organizations spent the last days of 2018 in rescue and retrieval operations.
Usman made landfall in Borongan, Eastern Samar, at 6 am on Saturday, December 29, then weakened into a low pressure area (LPA) but continued affecting Camarines Sur and other parts of the Bicol region.
LANDSLIDE. Residents, policemen and rescue teams assess the landslide area in Barangay Patitinan, Sagñay, Camarines Sur. Photo courtesy of Radel Chavez Jr
As of Monday, December 31, authorities reported that the death toll from Usman rose to 68. Of this number, 57 people died in the Bicol Region, while 11 fatalities were in Samar, mostly due to landslides and drownings. (READ: How much rain did Tropical Depression Usman bring?)
ASSISTANCE. Members of the Philippine Red Cross - Camarines Sur provide a psychosocial service briefing to Benjie de Lima of San Vicente in Baao town, who lost his wife and 4 children on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Philippine Red Cross-CamSur
Residents and church officials in Camarines Sur appealed for assistance especially for the most affected by the calamity.
Here are some photos of the rescue and retrieval operations:
RESCUE. A disaster responder carries an old man amid a knee-level flood. Photo courtesy of Philippine Red Cross - Camarines Sur
REVIVAL. Responders rescue a child from the landslide area in Patitinan, Sagñay, Camarines Sur. Photo courtesy of Radel Chavez Jr
DEAD. Cadavers are positioned for identification in a community center in the province. Photo Courtesy of Philippine Red Cross - Camarines Sur
GRIEF. Four wake announcement boards welcome mourners at a house in San Vicente, Baao, Camarines Sur. Photo courtesy of Philippine Red Cross-CamSur
