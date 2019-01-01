The LPA that was Tropical Depression Usman leaves dozens of fatalities and damaged infrastructures

Published 12:37 PM, January 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Due to the floods and landslides triggered by Tropical Depression Usman, disaster response teams from the local government and non-government organizations spent the last days of 2018 in rescue and retrieval operations.

Usman made landfall in Borongan, Eastern Samar, at 6 am on Saturday, December 29, then weakened into a low pressure area (LPA) but continued affecting Camarines Sur and other parts of the Bicol region.

As of Monday, December 31, authorities reported that the death toll from Usman rose to 68. Of this number, 57 people died in the Bicol Region, while 11 fatalities were in Samar, mostly due to landslides and drownings. (READ: How much rain did Tropical Depression Usman bring?)

Residents and church officials in Camarines Sur appealed for assistance especially for the most affected by the calamity.

Here are some photos of the rescue and retrieval operations:





– Rappler.com