Published 2:12 PM, January 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A teacher from Laguna went a little extra and made sure her students wouldn’t dread coming back to school after the holiday break.

Roselyn Barcoma, a Grade 9 teacher at the Holy Redeemer School of Cabuyao in Banlic, Cabuyao, Laguna, drew portraits of each of her 27 Grade 9 students as Christmas gifts.

She was using a skill she had honed since she was a child.

Barcoma started with the portraits on December 1, 2018, and took more than a month to sketch all of her students. She finished the drawings last January 6.

Her students were speechless after seeing their presents, according to Barcoma, but were amazed and thanked her for the portraits.

Netizens were also inspired by Barcoma’s effort, and commended her for her passion and dedication to the arts and to teaching.

Asked for a message for fellow teachers, Barcoma said she believes that giving something extra will always be appreciated and remembered.

“To my fellow teachers, our work maybe tiring, but being able to inspire young minds is a priceless opportunity," said Barcoma, a teacher for 16 years now.

Do you know of any teachers who have gone the extra smile to motivate and inspire their students? Share their stories with us in the comments section below! – Rappler.com

Jaira Krishelle Balboa is a Rappler intern. She is a 4th year BA Journalism student at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines.