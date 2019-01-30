Watch the roundtable discussion on reporting sexual harassment cases in public spaces on Wednesday, January 30

Published 9:20 AM, January 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Sexual harassment in public spaces is a common occurrence for most women and girls, but cases still remain underreported.

Sexual harassment can happen anytime, anywhere. From acts of lasciviousness while riding public transportation, unwarranted sexual remarks from an officemate, to getting catcalled on the way to school, women are often put at a disadvantage, affecting their mental well-being and general safety.

Despite local ordinances and policies that penalize sexual harassment, victims usually find it difficult to escalate these incidents to authorities because there is a lack of enabling mechanisms that allow for sharing their experiences without putting themselves in greater danger.

UN Women's global initiative "Safe Cities and Safe Public Spaces" hopes to resolve this with policies, tools, and approaches that aim to mobilize the community for tracking, reporting, and curbing street-based sexual violence.

Join Rappler editor Bea Cupin on Wednesday, January 30, at 12:30 pm, as she sits down with UN Women's Charisse Jordan, Professor Roselle Rivera of UP Diliman's College of Social Work and Community Development, and City Administrator Aldrin Cuna of Quezon City to discuss how communities can help report and put an end to sexual harassment.

