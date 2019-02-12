The museum features galleries highlighting the industries, trade, and commerce in the Philippines through the years

Published 8:20 PM, February 12, 2019

ILOILO CITY, Philippines – The Museum of Philippine Economic History, located at the historical Ynchausti y Compañia building in Iloilo City, opened its doors to the public on Monday, February 11.

Senator Franklin Drilon graced the inauguration as the guest of honor along with officials from the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP), the Department of Tourism, and members of the Ynchausti family. (READ: 6 romantic art destinations near Metro Manila)

"I am proud of this heritage landmark and museum, showcasing the endurance, innovation, and creativity of Filipino workers and enterprising businessmen and women to create a path towards self-sustainability and progress for the Philippines," Drilon said.

"This new and first-of-its kind museum will offer a window to the past – to the country's colorful economic history and how Iloilo earned the title the 'Queen City of the South,'" he stressed.

The Museum of Philippine Economic History is the 25th museum opened by the NHCP. It features 13 galleries filled with century-old artifacts, interactive objects, and informative displays highlighting the industries, trade, and commerce in the Philippines through the years. (READ: Explore these 5 museums in Metro Manila)

The museum is located in Ortiz street beside the Iloilo City Hall. It's open from Tuesdays to Sundays, 8 am to 4 pm. Admission is free.

Here are photos of the museum:

– Rappler.com

Carl Don S. Berwin is a Rappler Mover and a SharePH ambassador in Iloilo City. He is also an Economics student at the University of the Philippines Visayas.