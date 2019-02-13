(4th UPDATE) Members of the media and various groups say the arrest of Rappler CEO Maria Ressa is clearly part of the Duterte administration's attack on press freedom

Published 8:37 PM, February 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines (4th UPDATE) – Journalists and sectoral groups slammed the Duterte government for the arrest of Rappler CEO and executive editor Maria Ressa over cyber libel charges on Wednesday night, February 13.

The case stemmed from a 7-year-old story written before the cyber libel law was enacted. (READ: Despite NBI flip-flop, DOJ to indict Rappler for cyber libel)

Around 5 pm on Wednesday, officers from the National Bureau of Investigation clad in civilian clothes served the arrest warrant at the Rappler headquarters in Pasig City.

Below are the statements of support from various groups and individuals:

National Union of Journalists of the Philippines

In a statement, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines decried Ressa's arrest, saying "the clearly manipulated charge of cyber libel is a shameless act of persecution by a bully government."

Let's Organize for Democracy and Integrity (LODI)

Shawn Crispin, senior Southeast Asia representative of the Committee to Protect Journalists

The Philippine government's legal harassment of Rappler and Maria Ressa has now reached a critical and alarming juncture. We call on Filipino authorities to immediately release Ressa, drop this spurious cyber libel charge, and cease and desist this campaign of intimidation aimed at silencing Rappler.

Global Editors Network

The Global Editors Network stands with its board member @mariaressa in these difficult times. We stand by her in the face of government repression and fully support her work. We respect the courage with which she, and @rapplerdotcom, approach journalism. https://t.co/z8HC2f2Rp6 — Global Editors Network (@GENinnovate) February 13, 2019

World Editors Forum

The ink had not dried on our protest letter this morning to Philippines President Duterte for the persecution of @MariaRessa when cybercrime division officers arrived at @rapplerdotcom headquarters to arrest her. #journalismisnotacrime #pressfreedom https://t.co/VZp0ErGhAl — World Editors Forum (@WorldEditors) February 13, 2019

Tess Bacalla, executive director of Southeast Asian Press Alliance

The issuance of the arrest warrant and the entering of charges against Maria Ressa should settle any remaining doubt that President Rodrigo Duterte's administration will stop at nothing to keep a free and inquisitive media out of its way.

The unrelenting harassment of the social news network, the latest indubitable demonstration of which is its beleaguered founder having just been served a warrant of arrest after office hours, belies all pretense of upholding press freedom by an administration that has from the get-go shown its abhorrence of an independent and critical press.

Christiane Amanpour, CNN chief international anchor

Photojournalists' Center of the Philippines

We are not experts on the law, but it is only logical that no offense can be committed before it becomes an offense under the law.

That the Duterte administration chose to selectively apply the law to a media outfit that has been critical of its governance is an indication of the lengths it will go to silence criticism.

The Photojournalists' Center of the Philippines stands by its colleagues in Rappler and other media outfits facing threats, harassment, and intimidation.

We call on media to fight for their right to freedom of expression and the public to defend their right to know.

We have shown during the Marcos dictatorship that only with press freedom can democracy be truly achieved.

Let us defend democracy!

College Editors Guild of the Philippines

A dictator wannabe Duterte has continuously proven that he is an enemy of press freedom and the Filipino people.But today, he has ultimately proven his profound fixation to fully silence criticism and deliberately kill freedom of the press by serving a warrant of arrest against Rappler CEO Maria Ressa on the basis of trumped-up and politically motivated charges.

The College Editors Guild of the Philippines denounces this shameless maneuver and Duterte’s obsession with suppressing media practitioners who only seek to uphold truth and the welfare of the Filipino people, while distracting and bombarding the masses with false information through its fake news-mongers and cohorts.

The Guild and its member publications will not be an exploitable cannon fodder of Duterte’s war against the Philippine press and press freedom. We will not be an instrument of his desperate attempt to deceive the public and render them docile, while he blatantly pursues state-perpetuated violence and anti-people policies.

We will remain true to our duty of exposing the ills of the society and combat Duterte’s deceitful state propaganda. Moreover, we will rouse more publications and alagad ng midya into greater resistance against Duterte’s tyranny and state fascism!

STOP THE ATTACKS! DEFEND PRESS FREEDOM!

Butch Olano, Amnesty International Philippines section director

Just days after the National Bureau of Investigation announced that it will indict Maria Ressa for cyber libel, a warrant for her arrest was served today. Amnesty International Philippines condemns the arrest based on a trumped-up libel charge. This is brazenly politically motivated, and consistent with the authorities' threats and repeated targeting of Ressa and her team. Authorities should end this harassment, drop the charges, and repeal this repressive law.

In a country where justice takes years to obtain, we see the charges against her being railroaded and the law being used to relentlessly intimidate and harass journalists for doing their jobs as truth-tellers.

Derek Mitchell, president of National Democratic Institute

A free press is an essential ingredient in any democracy, and journalists are often the "canaries in the coal mine" when authoritarians seek to consolidate power against the will of the people.

The Duterte government's latest move to silence the Philippine media should be seen by the international community for what it is: a warning sign that should not go ignored.

National Union of Peoples' Lawyers

Stripped of its legal trappings and judicial clothing, this arrest over questionable charges that have been excavated are essentially undisguised attacks on press freedom and speech. Together with orchestrated cyberattacks and subtle blackmail on multimedia, this is not only effective censorship but practically prior restraint.

Let there be no doubt about it: whether you are a senator, nun, lawyer, activist, human rights defender, or peace advocate, you will be in the crosshairs of government's whole coercive apparatus if you dissent or criticize so good that they will make you look so bad.

Partido Manggagawa

Partido Manggagawa condemns the relentless assault on the freedom of the press that has led to the arrest of Rappler’s CEO Maria Ressa. The recent arrest based on questionable legal assumptions is nothing but a blatant attempt by the Duterte administration to harass and silence its critics and clip the wings of the free press under the guise of legal authority. While Malacañang would like the people to believe that the arrest has a genuine legal basis, the people clearly see through the lies and misinformation characterized by the systematic demonization of independent media outlets critical of the incumbent regime. We view the incident as another case of the Duterte regime flexing its political muscle to muzzle the press which has tirelessly worked to keep the current administration accountable.

This recent episode is another of a long list of threats to our civil rights and liberties. The continued harassment of the media is also a grave a threat to the interests of the working class. The free press is an indispensable tool for the working class and their organizations in their struggle for dignified labor and the end of precarious work conditions.

Journalists from media outlets like Rappler have been responsible for uncovering and bringing to public attention countless cases of abuse and exploitation that workers have suffered at the hands of greedy capitalists. We remember Rappler’s extensive coverage of the union Philippine Airlines Employees’ Association’s (PALEA) struggle against the unjust termination of workers and the disregard of their rights at the behest of corporate interests.

We remember the media’s role in exposing this injustice, and now that the freedom of the press is at the crosshairs of the increasingly authoritarian Duterte regime, the workers now lend their support and solidarity with the beleaguered media outlets that continue to stand for truth and justice in a climate of increasing fear and impunity. We stand together with our allies in the press and join the call for justice against the creeping shadow of tyranny.

Kalipunan ng mga Kilusang Masa

The Kalipunan ng mga Kilusang Masa condemns the arrest of Rappler's Maria Ressa. The manner of arrest, the serving of warrant after office hours, and NBI personnel preventing Rappler staff from taking video footage, bespeaks of the sinister nature with which the government is silencing its perceived enemies.

Kalipunan expresses its support and encouragement to the media outfit Rappler, and its chief executive officer Maria Ressa.

Kalipunan calls on the people to dig deeper into the stories this regime wants to bury, and narrate them as they are.

– Rappler.com