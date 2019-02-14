Here is a running list of rallies by student organizations happening on February 14 to defend press freedom.

Published 2:26 PM, February 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines– Student groups from different parts of the country are organizing protest actions Thursday, February 14, to defend press freedom, following the arrest of Rappler CEO and executive editor Maria Ressa for cyber libel.

Ressa was arrested and detained overnight on Wednesday, February 13, by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) because of a warrant issued by Judge Rainelda Estacio-Montesa of Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 46.

The case stemmed from a 7-year-old story written before the cyber libel law was enacted.

Members of media and various groups have slammed the Duterte government for the arrest, with National Union of Journalists of the Philippines calling it “persecution by a bully government”.

University leaders and student groups also condemned the arrest, saying schools must defend truth.

Among the student organizations holding rallies in defense of press freedom are the University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication (UP-CMC) and College Editors Guild of the Philippines (CEGP). Both rallies are open to the public.

Here is a running list of the rallies happening on February 14:

Anakbayan at UST Gate 11, Dapitan (12:00 nn)

Anakbayan - University of Santo Tomas (UST) will protest at UST Gate 11, Dapitan, at 12 nn to “unite against media censorship” and defend press freedom.

As THOMASIANS, we are called to be defenders of the truth. Unite against media censorship! VERITAS IN CARITATE!



DEFEND! DEFEND! DEFEND PRESS FREEDOM!



Protest @ UST Gate 11, Dapitan

12 noon#DefendPressFreedom#EndStateFascism pic.twitter.com/NhnF45psUp — Anakbayan - UST #StruggleAmidFascism (@AnakbayanUST) February 14, 2019

CEGP Cebu at UP Cebu entrance gate (12:30pm)

CEGP Cebu will hold a quick response protest at the UP Cebu entrance gate at 12:30 pm.

JOIN THE QUICK RESPONSE PROTEST ON FEBRUARY 14, 2019 AT 12:30PM AT THE UP CEBU ENTRANCE GATE!#StopTheAttacks#DefendPressFreedom! — CEGP Cebu (@CEGPCebu) February 13, 2019

UP-CMC at CMC Veranda (4pm)

At 4 pm, UP-CMC will hold a protest action at CMC Veranda to denounce the “latest attack on press freedom”. The public is invited.

From cyberattacks to cyberlibel, attempts to gag the media continue! Stop the attacks against the media! Join the protest tomorrow, February 14 at the UP College of Mass Communication!#DefendPressFreedom#AssertPeoplesRightToKnow#DefendIndependentMedia pic.twitter.com/gY8q3NZdiH — Altermidya (@Altermidya) February 13, 2019

League of Filipino Students (Metro Manila)

Youth groups under the League of Filipino Students will hold rallies in various parts of Metro Manila to condemn the “sudden arrest of Rappler's Maria Ressa and the continuous threats of the Duterte government against the right to press freedom.”

4:30 pm: De La Salle University south gate

5 pm: Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) College of Communication car park

If you know of any related events and gatherings, please email move.ph@rappler.com. – Rappler.com