Published 2:21 PM, February 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Do you want to use social media for the causes that matter to you? MovePH, Rappler's citizen engagement arm, will be touring the Philippines to help you take action and promote social good in the digital age!

The first stop in this series of forums and workshops will be Cagayan on February 26, 9 am, at Cagayan State University-Carig Campus' College of Information and Computing Sciences (CICS) Conference Hall.

Participants will learn the ropes of responsible social media use for advocacies, including connecting with possible collaborators; identifiying, handling, and preventing disinformation; promoting positive online behavior; and ultimately, inspiring courage in themselves and in others.

The program proper is as follows:

Time Activity 8:15 - 9:00 am Registration



9:00 - 9:15 am Welcome Remarks

Dr. Arthur Ibañez

Campus Executive Officer, CSU-Carig 9:15 - 9:30 am Getting to know you/ Levelling off activity



9:30 - 10:15 am Keynote:

POWER OF SOCIAL MEDIA: Using technology for social good

Glenda Gloria

Managing Editor, Rappler 10:15 - 10:45 am Discussion: Digital media etiquette



10:45 - 11:15 am Talk: Responsible use of digital media

Stacy de Jesus

Head, Digital Communications and MovePH, Rappler



Talk: Being a reporter in the time of disinformation

Lian Buan, Rappler reporter 11:15 - 11:45 am Panel discussion: Why facts matter

Glenda Gloria

Managing Editor, Rappler Stacy de Jesus

Head, MovePH and Digital Communications, Rappler Julius Catulin

Student Journalist Moderated by: Raymon Dullana

Rappler correspondent 11:45 am - 12:00 pm Synthesis

