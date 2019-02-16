MovePH 2019 workshops series to kick off with #MoveCagayan
MANILA, Philippines – Do you want to use social media for the causes that matter to you? MovePH, Rappler's citizen engagement arm, will be touring the Philippines to help you take action and promote social good in the digital age!
The first stop in this series of forums and workshops will be Cagayan on February 26, 9 am, at Cagayan State University-Carig Campus' College of Information and Computing Sciences (CICS) Conference Hall.
Participants will learn the ropes of responsible social media use for advocacies, including connecting with possible collaborators; identifiying, handling, and preventing disinformation; promoting positive online behavior; and ultimately, inspiring courage in themselves and in others.
Tickets to the public forum are free, but seats are limited. Register below:
The program proper is as follows:
|Time
|Activity
|8:15 - 9:00 am
|Registration
|9:00 - 9:15 am
|
Welcome Remarks
|9:15 - 9:30 am
|Getting to know you/ Levelling off activity
|9:30 - 10:15 am
|Keynote:
POWER OF SOCIAL MEDIA: Using technology for social good
Glenda Gloria
Managing Editor, Rappler
|10:15 - 10:45 am
|Discussion: Digital media etiquette
|10:45 - 11:15 am
|Talk: Responsible use of digital media
Stacy de Jesus
Head, Digital Communications and MovePH, Rappler
Talk: Being a reporter in the time of disinformation
Lian Buan, Rappler reporter
|11:15 - 11:45 am
|Panel discussion: Why facts matter
Glenda Gloria
Stacy de Jesus
Julius Catulin
Moderated by:
Raymon Dullana
|11:45 am - 12:00 pm
|Synthesis
Be part of the MovePH and Rappler network! Meet like-minded individuals from across the country with whom you can collaborate on projects and advocacies, and be part of the fight for a free press and progressive Philippines! – Rappler.com