The National Union of Students of the Philippines says National Youth Commission Chairman Ronald Cardema should resign for making such a proposal

Published 4:43 PM, February 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Youth groups and netizens on Wednesday, February 20, slammed the proposal of National Youth Commission (NYC) Chairman Ronald Cardema to revoke government scholarships of “rebellious anti-government” students.

The National Union of Students of the Philippines (NUSP), the broadest alliance of student councils in the Philippines, called for the resignation of Cardema, and said he was a "traitor to youth."

Cardema had earlier urged President Rodrigo Duterte to issue an executive order removing the financial subsidy of students suspected to be allied with communists.

“Copying his boss Duterte, the NYC Chair acts like a tyrant so insecure that he attacks our right to express as enshrined in the Constitution just to silence critics and watchdogs of government policies," said NUSP Deputy Secretary General Raoul Manuel.

Manuel pointed out that free education and government scholarships are funded by taxpayers’ money, and that scholars are indebted to the Filipino people, not to the government.

“Free education and scholarships are not from Duterte’s money. They are people’s money... We owe our education to the Filipino people, to whom the youth offers its efforts as we push for the rights and welfare of the oppressed millions,” he added.

Kabataan party list also questioned Cardema’s recommendation.

“It is alarming that Cardema, a supposed ‘youth commissioner’ wants to discriminate on our right to education and trample on the youth’s victory by denying us our rights both to free education and free speech,” said Kabataan Representative Sarah Elago.

Anakbayan echoed the sentiment, saying the NYC under Cardema has been silent about youth issues and struggles, and had contributed to the supression of rights of Filipinos.

"Pinatutunayan lamang ni Cardema na hindi lamang tikom ang komisyon na kanyang pinamumunuan sa mga issue at hinaing ng kabataan, kundi ito rin ay kasangkapan ng rehimen upang supilin ang karapatan ng mga mamamayang lumalaban," stated Alex Danday, national spokesperson of Anakbayan.

(Cardema is only proving that the commission, under his leadership, is not only silent on the grievances of the youth, it has also become a tool of the regime in suppressing the rights of citizens who are fighting back.)

Bryan Gonzales, the Sangguniang Kabataan Kagawad of Barangay Fairview, Quezon City, also penned an open letter calling on fellow youth leaders and other SK officials to reject Cardema’s proposal and “other attempts by the government to repress our fundamental freedoms."

“[It] will create a chilling effect against legal and legitimate forms of dissent.... For centuries, protest actions have been pivotal in the struggle to defend and preserve democracy here and abroad.... Universities and their scholars play an important role in fueling social movements of all sorts,” Gonzales said.

Netizens, meanwhile, mentioned how grievances expressed in rallies should not be seen as attacks against the government but as valid criticism to be considered by the administration. They said students should be allowed to voice out their frustrations since every citizen is entitled to the right to free expression.

They also saw the move as another way to silence government critics.

They shared how the government should focus more on listening to protesters, and on thinking of a compromise as action points, since people hold rallies when they see something wrong in government.

There were those, however, who felt that government funds go to waste when scholarships are given to people who criticize the administration.

Senators have also slammed the proposal, pointing out that it violated the 1987 Constitution. – Rappler.com