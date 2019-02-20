The 1st Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill for 2019 is set for Thursday, February 21, at 2 pm

Published 8:50 PM, February 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – To boost disaster awareness and preparedness in the country, the 1st Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) for 2019 will be held on Thursday, February 21, at exactly 2 pm.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), along with national government agencies like the Department of Education (DepEd) and Office of Civil Defense (OCD), are set to lead the earthquake drill. (READ: CHECKLIST: What cities and municipalities should prepare for an earthquake)

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the drill will begin in Iloilo City with the ceremonial pressing of a button. It will be followed by a demonstration of evacuation procedures and emergency response of a coastal barangay, a maritime school, a private school, a popular mall, and a growing business district in the city. (READ: How a public school in Marikina prepares for natural disasters)

The OCD also said that the drill in Iloilo City will simulate a damaging earthquake striking Panay Island, Western Visayas. (READ: All you need to know about preparing for earthquakes)

The quarterly NSED is scheduled on the following dates and pilot areas:

1st quarter: Iloilo City on February 21

2nd quarter: Bayugan City, Agusan del Sur, on June 20

3rd quarter: Ormoc City, Leyte, on August 8

4th quarter: Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, on November 14

All public elementary and secondary schools, including DepEd offices, are directed to participate in the drill, as spearheaded by their respective DRRM coordinators. Local government units are also instructed to hold the drill in their respective areas. (READ: CHECKLIST: What barangays should prepare for an earthquake)

The quarterly NSED aims to evaluate the effectiveness of contingency plans and protocols in relation to earthquake scenarios and other similar events. – Rappler.com