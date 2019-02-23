MovePH will be at Saint Louis University on March 8! Tickets for the public forum are free, but seats are limited. Register now!

Published 12:49 AM, February 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – How can people use social media to address the issues surrounding their communities?

MovePH, Rappler’s civic engagement arm, will go to Saint Louis University (SLU) to promote the responsible use of digital technology for social good on March 8, at 8:50 am.

#MoveBaguio will be held in partnership with the White & Blue, the official student publication of SLU-Baguio.

This is part of a series of forums and workshops organized by MovePH across the Philippines. Participants will learn how to take action on issues they care about; impart knowledge on identifying, handling, and preventing disinformation; and inspire courage even among others.

The program proper is as follows:

Time Activity 8:15 - 9:00 am Registration



8:50 - 8:55 am National Anthem

University of Saint Louis - Baguio 8:55 - 9:00 am Invocation

University of Saint Louis - Baguio 9:00 - 9:15 am Welcome Remarks

Rev. Fr. Gilbert Sales

President, University of Saint Louis - Baguio 9:15 - 9:30 am Getting to know you/ Levelling off activity 9:30 - 9:50 am Talk: Being a reporter in the time of disinformation

Ralf Rivas

Reporter, Rappler 9:50 - 10:10 am Discussion: Digital media etiquette 10:10 - 10:40 am Talk: Civic Engagement and Responsible Use of Social Media

Raisa Marielle Serafica

Head, Civic Engagement Unit, Rappler 10:40 - 11:10 am Keynote: POWER OF SOCIAL MEDIA: Using technology for social good

Maria Ressa

CEO and executive editor, Rappler 11:10 - 11:20 am Q&A with Maria Ressa 11:20 - 11:50 am Panel discussion: Why facts matter

Ralf Rivas

Reporter, Rappler



Frank Cimatu

Veteran journalist



Diwa Donato

Editor in Chief, White & Blue



Moderated by:



Raisa Marielle Serafica

Head, Civic Engagement Unit, Rappler 11:50 am - 12:00 pm Wrap up

Kurt Adrian Dela Peña

Civic Engagement Specialist, Rappler

Jill Jarata

External Associate Editor, White & Blue

Be part of the MovePH and Rappler Network to meet like-minded individuals who create ripples of change from all over the Philippines by transforming advocacies and ideas into action! – Rappler.com