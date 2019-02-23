MovePH heads to Saint Louis University for #MoveBaguio
MANILA, Philippines – How can people use social media to address the issues surrounding their communities?
MovePH, Rappler’s civic engagement arm, will go to Saint Louis University (SLU) to promote the responsible use of digital technology for social good on March 8, at 8:50 am.
#MoveBaguio will be held in partnership with the White & Blue, the official student publication of SLU-Baguio.
This is part of a series of forums and workshops organized by MovePH across the Philippines. Participants will learn how to take action on issues they care about; impart knowledge on identifying, handling, and preventing disinformation; and inspire courage even among others.
Tickets for the public forum are free, but seats are limited. Register below:
The program proper is as follows:
|Time
|Activity
|8:15 - 9:00 am
|Registration
|8:50 - 8:55 am
|
National Anthem
|8:55 - 9:00 am
|
Invocation
|9:00 - 9:15 am
|
Welcome Remarks
|9:15 - 9:30 am
|
Getting to know you/ Levelling off activity
|9:30 - 9:50 am
|
Talk: Being a reporter in the time of disinformation
|9:50 - 10:10 am
|
Discussion: Digital media etiquette
|10:10 - 10:40 am
|
Talk: Civic Engagement and Responsible Use of Social Media
|10:40 - 11:10 am
|
Keynote: POWER OF SOCIAL MEDIA: Using technology for social good
|11:10 - 11:20 am
|
Q&A with Maria Ressa
|11:20 - 11:50 am
|
Panel discussion: Why facts matter
|11:50 am - 12:00 pm
|
Wrap up
Be part of the MovePH and Rappler Network to meet like-minded individuals who create ripples of change from all over the Philippines by transforming advocacies and ideas into action! – Rappler.com