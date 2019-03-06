MovePH will be at the UP College of Law on March 12! Tickets for the forum are free, but seats are limited. Register now!

Published 9:13 AM, March 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – How can Filipinos use social media to hold the line and promote social good?

MovePH, Rappler’s civic engagement arm, will go to the University of the Philippines (UP) College of Law on March 12, 1 pm, at the Malcolm Theater to promote the responsible use of digital technology for social good.

#MoveDiliman will be the fourth stop in MovePH’s series of forums and workshops around the Philippines to help communities take action and promote social good in the digital age. This is in partnership with the Harvard Law School Alumni Association of the Philippines.

Participants get to learn the relevance of responsible social media use for advocacies, and understand how they can take an active role in identifying, handling, and preventing disinformation.

Those joining #MoveDiliman will also be able to learn about the global landscape of technology, and hear interesting insights involving existing legal frameworks to deal with disinformation on social media.

Tickets to the public forum are free, but seats are limited. Register below:

The program proper is as follows:

Time Activity 1:00 - 1:30 pm Registration 1:30 - 1:45 pm Welcome remarks UP College of Law 1:45 - 2:30 pm The global landscape of technology and disinformation Maria Ressa

CEO and executive editor, Rappler 2:30 - 3:00 pm Insights from Sharktank: How social media is used in disinformation, elections Gemma Bagayaua-Mendoza

Head of research and strategy, Rappler

3:00 - 3:30 pm Legal framework to deal with social media/disinformation

Atty. Gwen de Vera

Professor, UP College of Law

3:30 - 4:00 pm Doing journalism at a time of disinformation

Pia Ranada

Multimedia reporter, Rappler

4:00 - 4:30 pm Q&A 4:30 - 4:45 pm Wrap up/ Synthesis







Be part of the MovePH and Rappler network! Meet like-minded individuals from across the country with whom you can collaborate on projects and advocacies, and be part of the fight for a free press and progressive Philippines! – Rappler.com