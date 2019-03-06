Antonio Detablan sells homemade banana cakes for P120 each to fund a P1.6-million liver transplant for his infant son

Published 2:07 PM, March 06, 2019

LAGUNA, Philippines – A heartwarming photo of a father selling banana cake in the streets of Calamba, Laguna, has gone viral on social media.

Antonio Detablan sells homemade banana cakes for P120 each to save money for a P1.6-million liver transplant for his 8-month-old son who was diagnosed with biliary atresia.

Biliary atresia is a rare disease of the liver and bile ducts, which occurs in one out of 10,000 infants.

Netizen Jenny Sumalpong uploaded on Facebook photos of Detablan desperately selling cakes on the street while holding Baby Aki in his hands. The post has been shared 140,000 times and garnered 40,000 reactions as of writing.

Antonio's wife, Jabee, said Baby Aki has two more siblings : Annezki Jazz, 8; and Arkhin Jazz, 4. Arkhin is a hydrocephalus survivor.

Asked how much was already raised for Baby Aki’s liver transplant, Jabee said, “Wala pa po sa kalingkingan ng P1.6 million. Halos P100,000 pa lang po ang meron kami (It's very far from the target of P1.6 million. We only have around P100,000)."

Baby Aki’s doctor said the baby to undergo the liver transplant before he turns one or else, he would not be able to reach the age of two. In the meantime, Baby Aki is being given multivitamins as part of his preparations for his operation.

Those who are interested to help the family can buy their banana cakes at 170 Barangay San Juan, Calamba City, Laguna, or by donating any amount to Aquirro Jazz Detablan, BDO Savings Account No. 005910516001. – Rappler.com

Maria Gabriela Aquino is a Rappler intern. She is a senior high school student at Mapua University taking the Humanities and Social Sciences track.