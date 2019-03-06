Advocates will march from Morayta to Luneta on March 8 to uphold women's rights

Published 8:28 PM, March 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Various women's rights groups will initiate a broad and collective action to uphold women's rights on Friday, March 8, by marching from Morayta to Luneta in celebration of International Women's Day. (READ: 8 incredible things women do for the world)

"Tama na! Sulong kababaihan!" (Enough! Onward, women!) is the cry of this year's movement, organized by women's alliance groups such as Gabriela, Bahaghari Metro Manila, Center for Women's Resources, Salinlahi, Association for the Rights of Children in South East Asia, Kilusan ng Manggagawang Kababaihan, BABAE Network, and AMIHAN National Federation of Peasant Women.

Through the event, the groups want to make a stand against President Rodrigo Duterte's misogynistic behavior and remarks.

"The unmistakable odor of a decaying system can no longer be masked by misogynist remarks and rape jokes that are now consistently being used to lend humor to presidential speeches. This is why we know our fight for gender equality is on the right track. But we still have a long way to go," Senator Leila De Lima said in her solidarity message on Wednesday, March 6.

The event hopes to unite people – regardless of gender, age, social class, ideological differences, and political affiliations – to rise against the inequality being experienced by women today. (QUIZ: Besides Women's Month, what else do we celebrate in March?)

Here is the schedule of activities on March 8:

11:00 am - Assembly at University of Santo Tomas, Morayta

1:00-2:00 pm - Program proper at Mendiola

3:00-4:00 pm - March to Liwasang Bonifacio

Participants are requested to wear purple. – Rappler.com

Maria Gabriela Aquino is a Rappler intern. She is a senior high school student at Mapua University taking the Humanities and Social Sciences track.