After seeing his photos on social media, concerned netizens did not hesitate to help 8-year-old Jan Kim Enario and his classmates at the Union Elementary School in Sta Rita, Samar

Published 11:36 AM, March 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Netizens have extended their help to the Grade 2 student from Samar who used a makeshift pen for schoolwork.

Teacher Maricor Baculanta had shared on Facebook photos of her 8-year-old student Jan Kim Enario after she noticed that he used an improvised pen in class. (READ: VIRAL: Grade 2 student from Samar uses makeshift ballpen for school)

As of Thursday, March 7, the post has drawn 34,000 reactions and was shared 38,000 times.

Soon after the photos went viral, netizens expressed their desire to help Jan Kim.

Delfin Novio, 24, donated money to Jan Kim a day after he saw Maricor’s post. The money was spent on slippers, bags, paper, ballpens, pencils, and Jolibee meals for Jan Kim and his classmates to share at the Union Elementary School in Sta Rita, Samar. (READ: InspireCourage: The education of Daniel Cabrera)

Novio said that he didn’t hesitate to help Jan Kim and his classmates. He said that when he saw Jan Kim's photo, he saw the kid’s determination to pursue his dreams.

Teacher Maricor said that aside from Jan Kim and his 21 classmates, 235 students from their school also received help. (READ: Donations pour in for student who wrote 'heartbreaking' excuse letter)

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) Office of Region VIII and the Department of Education (DepEd) Samar visited Union Elementary School just this week and gave their donations as well.

Donations may be directed to Maricor Baculanta of Union Elementary School in Sta Rita, Samar, at 09774876571. – Rappler.com





















