Here are some practical tips from the EcoWaste Coalition

Published 4:22 PM, March 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – What can households and establishments do to conserve water?

The continuing water shortage that has affected thousands of residents across Metro Manila and Rizal has put the spotlight on water conservation. (READ: El Niño to blame for Manila Water woes? Data doesn't support it)

After the backlash over its unannounced water service interruption, Manila Water released an updated list of areas which will have little to no water supply in the coming days. (READ: [ANALYSIS] The economics of Metro Manila’s burgeoning water crisis)

Following the water supply crisis, the EcoWaste Coalition urged the public to observe water conservation measures. According to its website, EcoWaste Coalition is a "public interest network of community, church, school, environmental and health groups united by the common goal to end wasting through the promotion of environmental justice and stewardship."

“Let us all aim for zero water waste to reduce the impacts of low water supply during the summer months to the people, especially the poor, and the environment,” the group said in a Facebook post.

Here are some tips from the EcoWaste Coalition:

Fix dripping tanks, pipes, faucets, showerheads, and hoses to prevent water loss. Turn off the tap while brushing your teeth, lathering with soap, or shaving. Take shorter showers or use a pail and dipper for bathing, using just enough water. Reuse towels a few times before putting them in the laundry basket. Collect grey water from bathing and washing and reuse to wash the car, clean the garage, maintain sidewalks, or flush the toilet. Place a brick or water-filled bottle inside the toilet tank to reduce water used in every flush; and flush less. Collect water dripping from air conditioners and reuse the collected water for soaking mops and rugs, or watering plants. Leave grass clippings on the lawn as this cools the ground and holds in moisture. Spread a layer of mulch around plants and trees to retain water and reduce evaporation. Water the plants early in the morning or in the evening when the temperature is cooler to minimize water loss. Refrain from using the washing machine if washing only a few clothes. Do full loads of laundry, and use just the right amount of detergent to avoid extra rinsing. Wash fruits and vegetables in a basin and not in running water; reuse the water for watering plants. Save rice wash for washing the dishes or watering plants. Steam vegetables instead of boiling to conserve water and to preserve their nutrients. Thaw frozen meat in the refrigerator overnight, not in running water. Use fewer cooking and dining utensils and dishes to reduce water use for washing. Choose the proper pan and pot size for cooking as bigger ones may need more cooking water than required. Do not let the water run when washing the dishes – fill one basin with wash water and the other with rinse water. Soak dirty pans and pots first instead of scraping them clean using running water. Collect and store rainwater for daily chores.

Got any other tips on water conservation? Let us know in the comments below! – Rappler.com