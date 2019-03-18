Watch the roundtable discussion on reporting women and the elections on Monday, March 18

Published 10:42 AM, March 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Do women in elected posts and women candidates in the upcoming midterm elections articulate a clear women’s agenda?



This National Women’s Month and a few months before the elections, Rappler in partnership with Angat Bayi, wants to highlight the importance of women’s issues this coming elections.

This conversation comes at a time when the country has reaped both wins and losses in the fight for women's rights. For example, Philippines ranked eighth in the 2018 Gender Gap Report of the World Economic primarily "on the back of strong scores on closing the Political Empowerment gender gap." However, the report also noted that the country needs work in the health and survival category.

Today, 114 out of 100,000 Filipino women who give birth don't survive – the highest maternal motarlity rate among countries in Southeast Asia. On the other hand, 14% to 15% of Filipino girls as young as 13 to 17 years old have been sexually violated according to the National Demographic and Health Survey of 2017. (READ: [OPINION] This is what we want for our women)

Beyond these numbers, women issues have also become a hot topic under the current administration, with President Rodrigo Duterte drawing mixed reactions in his approach to and policies for Filipino women.

Mostly, he has drawn flak for remarks taken as derogatory and misogynistic. (READ: Duterte slams women for 'depriving' him of freedom of expression)

Why do few women elected officials or women candidates publicly stand for or defend women? Given this context, how do we encourage women elected officials to promote women’s empowerment, gender justice, and gender equality?

Join Nathalie Verceles on Monday, March 18 at 5 pm, as she sits down with Canadian Ambassador John Holmes, Ilocos Sur Councilor Joanne Valdez, Quezon City Councilor Mayen Juice, and Bukidnon Representative Malou Acosta-Alba to answer and discuss these questions.

Participate in the conversation on social media using #BilangBabae. – Rappler.com