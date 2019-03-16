Netizens are quick to point out the insensitivity of the joke during a water crisis that is affecting not just households, but also businesses, hospitals, and schools

MANILA, Philippines– Amid a water crisis being experienced by thousands of residents in Metro Manila and Rizal, reelectionist senator Sonny Angara piped up on Thursday, March 14, with a joke to #ShowerTogether

Angara said in a tweet that ‘sexy time’ was difficult if you are only using a tabo (dipper). He posted it along with the hashtags #ShowerTogether, #ConserveWater, #WalangTubig.

Hirap mag Sexy Time kung naka Tabo lol #showertogether #conservewater #walangtubig — Sonny Angara (@sonnyangara) March 15, 2019

Netizens were quick to point out the insensitivity of the joke during a raging water crisis that is affecting not just households, but also businesses, hospitals, and schools. (WATCH: In hospitals, water woes take shape where lives are at stake)

Really sir?! Wag kami! & most certainly wag ako, puyat ako kakahintay ng rasyon ng tubig! The least of the worries of the Filipino people now is this sentiment. I'm sure u have water to conserve. Good on you, but please don't make this problem light with your insensitive remarks. — Jerome Bruan (@jbruan18) March 15, 2019

Sana yung joke mo nung 2nd day mo ginawa. Yung situation namin ngayon hindi na nakakatuwa. Lampas one week nang walang tubig. Konting sensititivty pls. — Kevin Pakganern(hello eyebags) (@caspersnaps) March 15, 2019

Buti pa kayo sexy time lang worry nyo, si Manong pangkabuhayan yung apektadopic.twitter.com/6f0Lq2Pjb4 — Karren (@karrenfetalvero) March 15, 2019

Lighthearted joke? Insensitive, inappropriate and unneccessary — JP Tanyag (@dumidyeypee) March 15, 2019

Pa'no mo nagagawang magbiro sa oras na gan'to?

Marami ng tao ang literal na naghihirap dahil dito. May mga hospital at mga negosyo na hindi na makapag-function ng maayos, mga batang' di na nakakapasok sa paaralan. This is a very serious situation sir. https://t.co/TeoZPvip4q — Riguel||Shiloah||Dean (@_Anniebells_) March 16, 2019

Netizens also pointed out how the reelectionist senator should check his privilege, and consider the plight of the Filipinos who are struggling due to the inconveniences brought by the water interruptions. (READ: Domino effect: Water crisis causing more trash, hurting businesses)

i doubt if our esteemed senator is even affected by the water shortage.



that's what his alalays are for.



meanwhile: pinoys suffer, senator makes jokes pic.twitter.com/zZKyl88wzQ — Papa.Ojie (@TataOjie) March 15, 2019

Stare at this image. Contemplate on the plight of your fellow kababayans because of the water crisis. Then check your tweet again and let us know what you feel. pic.twitter.com/vNayOd6kMB — Danyelito Mucho (@danyelito9) March 15, 2019

lol imagine being so privileged na nahirapan kang mag "sexy time" kapag naka tabo. people are struggling, Sonny get over yourself https://t.co/liEzxHRFfS — Diwara Diwata (@satanspice_) March 16, 2019

@sonnyangara kelan pa naging punchline ang suffering ng mga Pilipino? We don’t ask you to feel our suffering, especially from your Train Law, but at least be sensitive enough not to play your balls in our Face! #WalangAngaraNgBuhay https://t.co/jcdhrfSjL4 — Erwin Mappatao (@erwin_mappatao) March 15, 2019

They stressed that the water crisis wass no laughing matter. They suggested that as a public official, Angara should instead focus on looking for tangible solutions rather than making jokes about the water crisis. They added that the seriousness of the situation required sensitivity to the Filipinos’ struggles.

Senator, with all due respect, instead of sexualising the issue of the “water crisis” — I think what the people need to hear from public officials are immediate actions to the problem. Also, your sexual activity is not a national interest for people to be concerned about. Thanks — RJ Barrete (@rjamesbarrete) March 15, 2019

Katawa tawa lang ang sitwasyon ng mga Pilipino sa kanila, ano? Nakakagalit! The stupidity of someone like him is not acceptable! Ugh! We really have the worst version of "public leaders". https://t.co/0dq1BgjgfA — Lystra Dayapera (@lystrazyrill) March 16, 2019

wow, this is not something you should joke about.



people are having difficulties with their livelihoods thanks to this issue.



wag ka po munang maki-get in sa youth ngayon because this is not funny nor a good way to promote yourself to the people. https://t.co/rHE25FZIzi — hunted (@jams_adventure) March 15, 2019

LIMANG ARAW.



May mga taong limang araw nang walang tubig.

May mga taong nagkakasakit, nahihimatay sa sitwasyon.

May mga taong nawalan ng kabuhayan dahil dito.



Salamat Senador @sonnyangara sa pagjoke mo, nakatulong ito sa mga kababayan natin https://t.co/6LPhLXICT2 — Khamylle (@lestraaange) March 15, 2019

A lot of people are in desperate need of water but here you are making fun of what’s happening right now. Tingin mo funny tweet mo? Ikauunlad ng bansa yan sige https://t.co/RsVYYFH5x1 — erick jourdan (@ejancheta_) March 15, 2019

Adventurous naman pala. Paano `yan ser? Kung diyan pa lang hirap ka ng solusyonan paano pa kaya ang problema ng bansa? https://t.co/QkJ63DTKRN — Pia (@sphfchln) March 15, 2019

This water shortage is not an issue to be made fun of. Senador ka, pwede bang sa halip na magjoke, gumawa ka ng paraan. Filipinos are suffering tapos may pa-sexy time ka pa smh https://t.co/Wfc0EbnfSW — Proletariat Khaleesi Hazel (@HazelJuniosa) March 15, 2019

@sonnyangara This is why the Philippines is in trouble - you have this insensitive senator trying to make fun of a difficult situation. Plus the fact that he sponsored the TRAIN law. Pampahirap ng buhay. Let him have his sexy time with his tabo - no to sonny angara. https://t.co/qizLeQtspo — Bib M (@bibmacasaet) March 15, 2019

As a reply to a netizen who asked if the Filipinos’ suffering was a joke to him, Angara answered: “Magkasama tayo lahat dito at gagawan natin ng solusyon. (We’re in this together, and we’ll find a solution)”

Angara clarified to ABS-CBN that the tweet doesn’t mean he was not taking the water crisis seriously.

“Just because we crack a joke does not mean we do not take this seriously. In fact, we have already made suggestions on how to curb the crisis in both the short term and long term,” he said. – Rappler.com