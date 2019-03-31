Beyond raising awareness on how HIV spreads, it is important to address the stigma surrounding the virus

MANILA, Philippines – Have you ever been tested for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)?

According to the latest records of the Department of Health (DOH), there were 1,249 confirmed HIV-positive individuals as of January this year. The DOH said 95% of confirmed cases were male and almost half of them were 25 to 34 years old. (READ: Orgies and Tinder: Millennials are having sex, some with a deadly price)

Knowing your HIV status gives you the information you need to stay healthy. But it should not stop there. Encourage everyone to get tested, too.

According to the United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS), stigma and discrimination remain the greatest barriers for accessing HIV testing in public hospitals and clinics.

What can you do to help? Watch this video. – Rappler.com

Script by Bonz Magsambol | Animation by Nico Villarete