Artists and youth leaders unveil a mural to push for safe streets free of sexual harassment

Published 5:20 PM, March 31, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Capping off the celebration of Women's Month, graffiti artists and student leaders on Sunday, March 31, unveiled a mural in Manila to call for an end to sexual harassment.

Bearing the words "No dress code for rape," the mural is part of a bid to make streets free of sexual harassment, said Imi Espina of Akbayan Youth. (READ: Curbing sexual harassment in public spaces 'goes beyond policy')

Espina also called for the passage of the Bawal Bastos Bill or the Safe Streets, Public Spaces, and Workplace Act into law. This bill penalizes catcalling, wolf-whistling, leering, stalking, and other forms of sexual harassment that take place in public spaces. (READ: The streets that haunt Filipino women)

"Ensuring that cities are safe spaces shouldn't be optional," said Espina.

At present, the Philippines has the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act of 1995, but this only covers harassment in the workplace and in schools. (READ: The many faces of sexual harassment in PH)

In a press release, Akbayan Youth said that data from the Manila Police District, UN Women, and the Social Weather Stations showed that in Manila alone, an estimated 140 Filipinos experience sexual harassment every day.

The mural was made by graffiti artists, led by Bacolod City-based Gila Inefable. It is located along one of the jeepney terminals in the Quiapo district in Manila.

– Rappler.com