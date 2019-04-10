Participate in MovePH's campaign! Show #TheLeaderIWant through your photos or videos

Published 9:49 AM, April 10, 2019

Manila, Philippines – What kind of leader do you want for the Philippines, for your towns and cities?

Since the start of the campaign period, candidates for the 2019 midterm elections have been going around the country to garner the support of voters. (READ: 2019 midterm elections: Over 18,000 posts up for grabs)

With just a few weeks left before the May 2019 polls, we want to know how you define #TheLeaderIWant. Are you like these 6 Filipinos who describe their ideal leader as honest, empathetic, and not corrupt?

MovePH – Rappler’s civic engagement arm – hopes to capture what Filipinos describe as their ideal senator, governor, congressman, mayor. Help us amplify their voices.

Join the campaign and show #TheLeaderIWant through your photos or videos.

Here’s how:

Step 1: Talk to different people

Talk to thought leaders, students, people from different professions and backgrounds, even to strangers you see on the street, and ask one main question: What kind of leader will you vote for?

These are the people whose stories may shed light on issues and challenges that the everyday Filipino faces.

Record your interview.

Make sure to list down important details to get to know your subject better: their name, age, areas, and profession.

Step 2: Take photos

Capture the story of the everyday Filipino using your camera or phone.

Take a horizontal photo of your subject in a well-lit environment or in a place that says something about your interviewee’s lifestyle. Take note: your subjects don’t need to smile or look at the camera.

Step 3: Submit

You can send the photos, videos, captions, posters, artworks, and other relevant information to move.ph@rappler.com. Please put #TheLeaderIWant in the subject line of your email.

You can also send your entries via Facebook or Twitter. When submitting via social media, remember to use #TheLeaderIWant and make your post public. – Rappler.com