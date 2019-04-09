'Ang panghihimasok ng mga barkong Tsino sa bansa ay paglabag sa ating Saligang Batas at pagyurak sa alaala ng ating mga bayani,' says the UP Department of History, in a statement released on Araw ng Kagitingan

Published 6:45 PM, April 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of History of the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman reminded Filipinos to assert Philippine sovereignty and enforce the Hague ruling that invalidated China's claim over the West Philippine Sea.

In commemoration of Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) on Tuesday, April 9, the department released a statement decrying the inaction of the Duterte administration on China's intrusion in Philippine waters.

"Dahil sa kawalang-tugon ng administrasyong Duterte, nabubuo ang naratibong nagsasabing walang magagawa ang Pilipinas sa harap ng isang makapangyarihang bansa tulad ng Tsina. Taliwas ang kaisipang ito sa mahabang kasaysayan ng pagtatanggol sa ating kalayaan," said the UP Department of History.

(Because of the lack of response from the Duterte administration, there is a narrative being formed that the Philippines cannot do anything in the face of a powerful country like China. This notion is contradictory to the long history of defending our freedom.)

Pahayag ng UP Departamento ng Kasaysayan sa Panghihimasok ng Tsina sa Karagatan ng Pilipinas



09 Abril 2019 #ArawNgKagitingan pic.twitter.com/Zxxn91HAsK — UP Departamento ng Kasaysayan (@UPDHistory) April 9, 2019

The department called on the government to assert Philippine independence based on the 1987 Constitution, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and the landmark ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague.

"Bilang mga guro ng kasaysayan, naniniwala kami na ang panghihimasok ng mga barkong Tsino sa bansa ay paglabag sa ating Saligang Batas at pagyurak sa alaala ng ating mga bayani," it said.

(As history teachers, we believe that the intrusion of Chinese vessels in the country is a violation of our Constitution and a degradation of the memory of our heroes.)

"Tahasang tinututulan ng UP Departamento ng Kasaysayan ang naratibong hindi nakabatay sa ating kolektibong karanasang pangkasaysayan," added the department.

(The UP Department of History strongly objects to narratives that aren't based on our collective experiences in history.)

The department remembered the bravery of the Filipinos who battled foreign invaders during World War II.

Araw ng Kagitingan marks the annual commemoration of the Fall of Bataan on April 9, 1942, when Filipino and American soldiers surrendered after fighting invading Japanese forces. (READ: FAST FACTS: Araw ng Kagitingan)

"Malaking bahagi ng kasaysayan ang pakikibaka para sa kasarinlan, lalo na ang pagtatanggol sa integridad ng pambansang teritoryo," the department said.

(A big part of our history is fighting for independence, especially when it comes to defending our national territory.)

The department pointed out how decades after the Fall of Bataan, the nation faces yet another challenge to defend its territory.

"Higit pitong dekada na ang lumipas, muling hinahamon ang bayan na manindigan.... Itakwil ang kultura ng kaduwagan sa usapin ng pambansang teritoryo!" (After more than 7 decades, the nation is once again being dared to stand firm.... Reject the culture of cowardice in matters of national territory!) – Rappler.com