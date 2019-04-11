Kilus Magniniyog hopes to reclaim the coco levy funds – money collected from coconut farmers during the time of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos

Published 5:11 PM, April 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Coconut farmers from across the Philippines held a 3-day march, from April 8 to 10, Monday to Wednesday, in Metro Manila to push for the passage of their original proposal for the creation of a Coconut Farmers' Trust Fund. (READ: 'Na-Duterte kami:'Why farmers feel betrayed by coco levy vetoes)

Comprised of 9 groups, the Kilusan para sa Ugnayan ng mga Samahang Magniniyog (Kilus Magniniyog) started the march at the Philippine Coconut Authority in Quezon City and ended it with a protest in Mendiola, Manila.

In an interview with Rappler, Kilus Magniniyog leader Ireneo Cerilla said that they were urging President Rodrigo Duterte to fulfill his promise of returning the multibillion coco levy funds to the farmers.

“Paniningil namin sa inyong pangako bago ka mahalal na Pangulo. Nagkaroon ng covenant at nangako ka na sa loob ng 100 days, maisasabatas mo ang trust fund at matutulungan mo kami,” Cerilla said. (We ask Duterte to fulfill his campaign promise. We had a covenant and he promised that he will implement the trust fund and help us within his first 100 days.)

In February 2019, Duterte vetoed the bill reconstituting the Philippine Coconut Authority, a measure that is critical in ensuring farmers’ benefits through the coco levy bill.

The original proposal of the farmers included key provisions such as a 5-hectare limit on farmer representatives, a trust fund committee that's attached to the Office of the President, and a perpetual trust fund.

These provisions were altered following discussions in Congress.

Justice for farmers

Kilus Magniniyog hopes to reclaim the coco levy funds – money from the taxes that were collected from coconut farmers during the time of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

The funds, according to them, were used to benefit the powerful instead of assisting farmers in improving their livelihood. (READ: Coco levy fund scam: Gold for the corrupt, crumbs for farmers)

“Sa halip na gamitin ito para sa kapakanan naming mga magniniyog, at isama sila sa pag-unlad ng industriya, napag-iwanan kami at ginamit ang pera para sa pagpapayaman ng iilan,” Kilus Magniniyog said in a statement.

(Instead of using it for the welfare of coconut farmers, and include them in the growth of the industry, we were left behind and the money was instead used to benefit a select few)

Low prices of copra

Kilus Magniniyog also shared how the low prices of copra was killing the livelihood of farmers.

They estimated that at present, the farmgate price of copra is at P12 and P15.18 in Samar and Quezon, respectively. Meanwhile, the price of a whole nut is at P3 and P4.50 in the same provinces.

There were 75 farmers from different provinces who joined the march. Cerilla said the number of marchers represented the P75 billion that "needs to be given back to farmers".

Aside from the 3-day march, the group also highlighted their more than 40 years of struggle due to the lack of action from the government.

“Wakasan ang paghihirap sa niyugan, kalasin ang tanikala ng magsasaka sa pagkokopra. Panagutin ang lahat ng may sala sa magsasaka (End the struggle in coconut farms. Cut the chains of farmers in the coconut industry. Hold to acount those who abused farmers),” Kilus Magniniyog said in a statement.

They added that President Duterte can prove his concern for the farmers is to help them reclaim what is rightfully theirs.

"Kung gustong patunayan ni Duterte na may tapang siya at malasakit, ito ang tamang panahon para patunayan 'yan. Tulungan niya kami na maibalik sa amin (If Duterte wants to prove that he is courageous and concerned, this is the right time to prove that. He should help us return what's ours)," they said. – Rappler.com