Only 8,564 out of 20,964 students voted in UP Diliman’s student council elections

Published 6:03 PM, April 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines– The University of the Philippines Diliman (UP) student council elections concluded on Thursday, April 11, with a voter turnout of 40.85% of the Diliman student population.

Only 8,564 out of 20,964 students voted in UP Diliman’s student council (USC) elections.

According to Rebel Kule, one of the university’s campus publications, this is the lowest voter turnout of UP Diliman’s USC elections in at least 11 years.

Based on previous Philippine Collegian reports and data from the Office of Student Affairs, UP Diliman’s voter turnout fluctuated between 42% to 51% from 2009 to 2018.

Last year, 42.88% percent of the Diliman student population voted in the USC, dropping by nearly 3% in the 2019 USC elections.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The infographics have been updated (see attached) to show more accurate visual representations of the voter turnout in UP Diliman and UP Los Baños. #votewatchUP pic.twitter.com/kLZt5O8MQQ — Rebel Kulê (@phkule) April 8, 2019

There are 3 dominant political parties in the state university: Student Alliance for the Advancement of Democratic Rights (STAND-UP), Nagkakaisang Iskolar para sa Pamantasan at Sambayanan (KAISA UP), and UP Alyansa ng mga Mag-aaral para sa Panlipunang Katwiran at Kaunlaran (ALYANSA).

Both KAISA UP and STAND UP took top spots in the USC.

Leading with a total of 3,538 votes, Sean Thakur, incumbent USC vice chairperson and KAISA UP bet, is set to head the USC as its chairperson. Thakur won by 1,370 votes against STAND UP’s Flor Manalo, followed by outgoing USC chairperson and UP ALYANSA bet Kisha Beringuela with 1,872 votes.

Kenneth Eser Jose of STAND UP takes the reigns of the 2019 USC vice chairperson post with 3,374 votes, beating KAISA UP’s Louise Faraon with 1,891 votes, and UP ALYANSA’s Jeremy Civil with 1,843 votes. However, there was also a high number of declared ‘abstain’ votes for the vice chairperson post at 2,083, taking the second spot of highest number of votes for the position in this year’s elections.

Topping the councilor race with 3,995 votes is KAISA UP’s Jesus Reyna III.

The members of the UP Diliman student council 2019-2020 are the following:

USC chairperson: Sean Thakur (KAISA UP)

USC vice chairperson: Kenneth Eser Jose (STAND UP)

Councilors:

Jesus Reyna III (KAISA UP) Hernan Joseph Delizo (UP ALYANSA) Tierone James Santos (STAND UP) Kierra Carlobos (STAND UP) Lucia Ann Silva (STAND UP) Lorenzo Miguel Relente (UP ALYANSA) Froilan Cariaga (STAND UP) Kevin Van Sulitas (STAND UP) Jeremiah Velmonte (KAISA UP) Carl Owen Andal (STAND UP) Gemina Dela Cruz (UP ALYANSA)

– with reports from Rebel Kule/Rappler.com