Filipinos tweet scenes from magnitude 6.1 earthquake in Luzon
MANILA, Philippines – On Monday, April 22, the same day the world celebrated Earth Day 2019, a magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocked parts of Luzon island in the Philippines.
Netizens quickly turned to social media to report their situation and the damage brought by the strong earthquake to their areas.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology revised the magnitude upwards, after initially pegging the earthquake at magnitude 5.7. In a bulletin, Phivolcs said the epicenter of the earthquake was in Castillejos, Zambales.
As of posting, #earthquake and #quakePH are among the trending topics on Twitter Philippines.
Check out the tweets from netizens:6.1 earthquake in Luzon - Curated tweets by rapplerdotcom
Tremors were felt in several parts of Luzon. Phivolcs said aftershocks were expected after the quake. – Rappler.com
