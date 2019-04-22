People share photos of evacuation in Baguio City, Quezon City, Mandaluyong City, Pasig City, Taguig City, Makati, and Manila

Published 8:48 PM, April 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Following a magnitude 6.1 earthquake that shook parts of Luzon, evacuations of government offices, private offices, schools, and buildings were conducted as a precautionary measure on Monday, April 22.

People in establishments and buildings in several areas – including Baguio City, Quezon City, Mandaluyong City, Pasig City, Taguig City, Makati, and Manila – were asked to evacuate. Several establishments correctly waited for clearance before allowing people back inside. (READ: All you need to know about preparing for earthquakes)

In the event of an earthquake, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recommends that people find a safe exit and move to an open area that's far away from trees, power lines, posts, and concrete structures.

In a bulletin, the Phivolcs said the epicenter of Monday's earthquake was in Castillejos town in Zambales. The agency warned that aftershocks and damage were to be expected.

Here are photos of some of the evacuations following the magnitude 6.1 earthquake:

Baguio

Quezon City

Mandaluyong

Pasig City

Taguig

Makati City

Manila

– Rappler.com