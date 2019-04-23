Social media users shared photos of evacuation conducted in campuses, buildings, and commercial establishments following the latest strong earthquake

Published 3:45 PM, April 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After a magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Eastern Samar – less than 24 hours after a strong quake hit parts of Luzon – netizens on Tuesday, April 23, quickly took to social media to share the aftermath of the latest tremor in their areas.

Social media users posted tweets and updates on their accounts, documenting the situation in areas affected by the earthquake in Visayas.

The Philippine Red Cross shared a photo of minor damage at the Catbologan City Council office in Samar.

Initial image on the damage brought by the magnitude 6.2 earthquake that struck eastern Samar at 1:37 this afternoon, April 23. The Sangguniang Panlalawigan office in Catbalogan City sustained minor damages. Reported by our Red Cross 143 coordinator Rolando Espino. pic.twitter.com/3Y4nvfD0K5 — Philippine Red Cross (@philredcross) April 23, 2019

Other netizens shared photos of evacuation conducted in campuses, buildings, and commercial establishments following the strong earthquake, while some showed earthquake damage in their own homes.

There were also posts for prayers for all those affected by the earthquakes.

Intensity V was felt in Tacloban City, Leyte, and in Catbalogan City, Samar. Phivolcs warned that aftershocks were expected.

As of writing, 7 out of 10 Philippine Twitter trending topics were related to the earthquake.

– Rappler.com