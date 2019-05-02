This year's celebration of World News Day is focused on why independent and fact-based journalism matters

Published 11:30 PM, May 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – To celebrate World News Day, a number of netizens on Thursday, May 2, emphasized the importance of news at a time when press freedom and democracy are under threat in the Philippines.

"Now I've realized how much news matters, especially in a time when fake news has become more prevalent. I have to keep myself informed so I can become better as a citizen and as a citizen journalist," Maria Victoria Te said.

World News Day is a global event that celebrates how journalism has impacted individuals and communities.

This year, the celebration was focused on why independent and fact-based journalism matters.

The event's theme was echoed by Clifford Colibao, who said that news matters because "we have to constantly challenge the 'truth' that is being shoved down on our throats daily."

The worldwide celebration comes a day before World Press Freedom Day, an event that raises awareness on the importance of a free press, and reminds government officials about their responsibility to uphold freedom of expression. (READ: LIST: World Press Freedom Day 2019 activities in the Philippines)

Here are other comments from netizens:

