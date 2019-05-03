'Yung effort ng anak ko, talagang it paid off,' says Emmaruth Dublin, the proud mother of national team member now also a lawyer Maria Rodielita A. Dublin

MANILA, Philippines – “Tapos na lahat ng paghihirap ng ate ko, lawyer na siya! (My sister’s hardships are over, she’s now a lawyer!)” a teary-eyed Emmaruth Dublin said at the grounds of the Supreme Court (SC) on Friday, May 3, as the names of 1,800 passers of the 2018 Bar Examinations flashed on the screen.

Emmaruth, with her parents Rodevic and Emma, waited at the SC for the announcement of the passers because the Bar candidate – Maria Rodielita – is in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia as a member of the Philippine team competing in the Touch Rugby World Cup.

"Sobra kaming kinakabahan kasi siya 'yung magiging first lawyer ng angkan sana (We’re very nervous because she’ll hopefully be the first lawyer of our clan)," says Emmaruth.

Their hearts nearly wilted under the hot noon sun because Maria Rodielita's name was not in the list flashed on the screens.

But they didn't leave.

The SC then announced on the ground that it would turn off the screens to update the list. (FULL LIST: Bar Exams 2018 passers)

This time, the great news came. Good things indeed comes to those who wait.

A journalism graduate at the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman, Maria Rodielita completed her law degree at San Beda Alabang. She passed the bar on her first take. She also became the first lawyer in their clan.

“Baka ngayon naglulupasay na 'yun (Maybe now she’s lying on the ground celebrating),” Emmaruth said.

Their mother Emma could barely say words: “Sobrang pasalamat, ‘yung effort ng anak ko talagang it paid off.” (We’re so thankful, my daughter’s efforts really paid off.) – with reports from Isabel Lupac/Rappler.com