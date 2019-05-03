Bar passers and their families share heartfelt moments after the results of the 2018 Bar Examinations are announced

Published 11:27 PM, May 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – With some coming as early as 8 am, bar takers with their family and friends crowded the Supreme Court (SC) to wait for the results of the 2018 Bar Examinations on Friday, May 3. (FULL LIST: Bar Exams 2018 passers)

Bar takers have been anticipating the results since the examinations were held at the University of Santo Tomas on November 4, 11, 18, and 25, 2018.

After the Court's special en banc session on Friday, the names of 1,800 Bar passers were flashed on a LED screen at the SC grounds.

Here are some of the heartfelt moments we witnessed on Friday as Bar passers and their families celebrated their new achievement.

Family's success and pride

"Sobra saya ko para sa kanya kasi bata pa lang sya, pangarap niya na talaga 'yan," said proud mother of Nadine Patriziah Agustin who passed the #Bar2018 on her first take. | via @isaylupac pic.twitter.com/JYbwbAYxXB — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) May 3, 2019

Josephine Agustin, mother of Bar passer Nadine Patriziah Agustin, cried tears of joy after knowing that her daughter passed the examinations on her first take.

"Sobra saya ko para sa kanya kasi bata pa lang siya, pangarap niya na talaga 'yan (I’m overjoyed for her because since she was a kid, that’s always been her dream)," Agustin said.

Jessamin Maban hugs her brother Jethro. He passes the Bar at 2nd take. He's from San Beda, and they dedicate this to their OFW parents in Korea. | via @lianbuan pic.twitter.com/1ZeGZWcFqA — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) May 3, 2019 WATCH: A glorious moment for second-time bar taker and now Attorney Jethro Maban as he passes the #Bar2018 | via @isaylupac pic.twitter.com/2l1yO5moRg — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) May 3, 2019

Jethro Maban may not have passed the Bar Examinations on his first take, but that did not stop him from reaching for his dreams of becoming a lawyer.

On Friday, he marched to the SC grounds with his sister Jessamin, hopeful that he would see a different outcome of the examinations. The siblings were in tears as soon as they saw Jethro's name on the list.

He dedicated his success to their overseas Filipino worker parents in Korea.

Much awaited call

Maria Rodielita Dublin is in Malaysia competing at the touch world cup. But her family is overjoyed to receive the news that she is now the first lawyer in the clan. #Bar2018 | via @lianbuan pic.twitter.com/mTdcfdjBK3 — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) May 3, 2019

While Bar taker Maria Rodielita Dublin is in Malaysia competing in the Touch Football World Cup as a member of the Philippine team, her family trooped to the SC to wait for the results of the Bar Exams.

After they saw Rodielita's name on the list, her sister Emmaruth immediately called her to tell her the good news. Rodielita is the first lawyer in the clan.

"Sobrang pasalamat, 'yung effort ng anak ko talagang it paid off (We're so thankful, my daughter's efforts really paid off)," said Emma, Rodielita's mother. (READ: From Philippine team member to her clan’s first lawyer)

Bar passer Katherine Bercero-Montano is in tears after seeing her name on screen. She immediately hugs her husband and calls her mother. #Bar2018 | via @ncldlrsrio pic.twitter.com/uHrXqErV3R — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) May 3, 2019 ,

After seeing her name on the list, Katherine Bercero Montano from Bulacan State University immediately cried and hugged her husband.

Without hesitation, Katherine called her mother and said, "Abogado na ako, Ma (Mom, I'm a lawyer now)!"

Only 1,800 of the 8,158 examinees passed the 2018 Bar Examinations, which translates to a passing rate of 22.07%. – with reports from Isabel Lupac/ Rappler.com

Nicole Anne del Rosario is a Rappler Intern. She is a 4th year AB Communication student of De La Salle University-Dasmariñas.