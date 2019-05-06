Rappler Movers' Class of 2019 shares reasons why they heeded the call to be a mover

Published 9:10 PM, May 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler's civic engagement arm, MovePH, is building a community of people who want to bring about the change they wish to see in the world.

Called Rappler Movers, they are campus journalists, youth leaders, advocates, and activists from partner campus publications and school organizations. These movers were trained by Rappler's editors and reporters over a month ago, as they take part in the local election coverage in the upcoming midterm polls.

They will be covering the local polls in the cities of Baguio, Tuguegarao, Naga, Bacolod, Iloilo, Cebu, Tacloban, Calbayog, Cagayan de Oro, and Dipolog, and the provinces of Pampanga, Laguna, Leyte, Bukidnon, and Sarangani.

They heeded the call to inspire courage and take action. With the stories that they tell and share, they are able to amplify the voice of their own communities.

But even so after elections, these movers promise to continue strengthening their communities as a means of bringing about positive change. Their goal is to be part of an ecosystem of civic action enablers and doers collaborating towards sustainable progress and nation-building.

Watch the video to learn why they decided to be a mover, and why you should too!

