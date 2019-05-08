‘Walang tubig pero baha’: Sudden rains in Metro frustrate netizens
MANILA, Philippines – After weeks of intense summer heat, Metro Manila and parts of Luzon finally experienced rains on Wednesday night, May 8.
But the downpour and thunderstorms were sudden and heavy that several areas in Metro Manila – especially the cities of Makati, Manila, Marikina, and Quezon – experienced flooding.
Some netizens used references to the floods to have a dig at the water shortage that was still affecting parts of Metro Manila. They pointed out that although there was rain outside their homes, their households did not have adequate water supply from the tap.
A number of social media users sympathized with those affected by the floods, but added that the sudden downpour helped cool down the weather after a series of dry days.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration advised of thunderstorms in Metro Manila, Zambales, Bulacan, Laguna, Rizal, and Quezon on Wednesday.
Netizen @guillermojose said, “lakas ng ulan pero walang tubig sa gripo.”
Last March, Metro Manila was hit by a water shortage, and people had to line up and wait for hours to fill containers at public water pumps. (READ: [ANALYSIS] The economics of Metro Manila’s burgeoning water crisis)
Meanwhile, @ayenbii lamented what she called “Manila problems” – experiencing extremes such as drought in the summer and floods when there's rain. (READ: Domino effect: Water crisis causing more trash, hurting businesses)
Manila problems.— (@ayenbii) May 8, 2019
Summer - walang tubig. Kailangan ng ulan para mapuno ang mga dam.
Tag ulan - konting ulan baha.
Here are more tweets:
The flooding also caused gridlock in some areas.
Baha is real. Ganito kami sa Makati stranded na naman! Anong oras na ako makakauwi nito? :( pic.twitter.com/vtjkDKRgrd— 121tsubibo (@Tsubibo121) May 8, 2019
