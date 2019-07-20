Leading up to the President's 4th State of the Nation Address, Rappler asks Filipinos: 'How would you assess Duterte's 3rd year in office?'

Published 10:44 PM, July 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – On Monday, July 22, President Rodrigo Duterte will deliver his 4th State of the Nation Address (SONA), marking halfway through his term in office.

Like in his past SONAs, Duterte is expected to flaunt his administration’s achievements for its 3rd year and lay down his legislative agenda for the next 12 months. (READ: 12 things to expect at Duterte’s SONA 2019)

Duterte's 4th SONA comes after the controversial sinking of a boat with 22 Filipino fishermen onboard by a Chinese vessel, which the administration downplayed as 'little maritime incident.'

But the SONA is only the President’s narrative of the nation’s story.

Leading up to Duterte's annual address, Rappler went around different communities to ask people of their assessment of his governance in the past 3 years.

Watch the video to hear what ordinary people had to say about Duterte's halfway term. – Rappler.com

Video editing by Em Hidalgo