WATCH: Filipinos assess Duterte halfway into his term
MANILA, Philippines – On Monday, July 22, President Rodrigo Duterte will deliver his 4th State of the Nation Address (SONA), marking halfway through his term in office.
Like in his past SONAs, Duterte is expected to flaunt his administration’s achievements for its 3rd year and lay down his legislative agenda for the next 12 months. (READ: 12 things to expect at Duterte’s SONA 2019)
Duterte's 4th SONA comes after the controversial sinking of a boat with 22 Filipino fishermen onboard by a Chinese vessel, which the administration downplayed as 'little maritime incident.'
But the SONA is only the President’s narrative of the nation’s story.
Leading up to Duterte's annual address, Rappler went around different communities to ask people of their assessment of his governance in the past 3 years.
Watch the video to hear what ordinary people had to say about Duterte's halfway term. – Rappler.com
Video editing by Em Hidalgo
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.