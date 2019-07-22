The effigy depicts Duterte at the West Philippine Sea clutching a China flag, a gun, and a bag of cash

MANILA, Philippines – Putting a face to their cause, art collective UGATLahi created an effigy of President Rodrigo Duterte for the United People’s State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 22.

Titled “Duterte-syokoy,” the effigy shows a likeness of the Philippine mythological creature. It depicts Duterte at the West Philippine Sea clutching a China flag, a gun, and a bag of cash. (READ: Filipinos share #StoryOfTheNation ahead of SONA 2019)

The art collective, which has been creating effigies since 1999, said the effigy represents Duterte selling out the West Philippine Sea to China.

Duterte’s 4th State of the Nation Address comes on the heels of the controversial sinking of a Philippine boat with 22 fishermen onboard by a Chinese vessel, which the administration has downplayed as a mere “maritime incident.”

To show a united front, a coalition of opposition personalities and groups will once again gather along Commonwealth Avenue to highlight the country’s struggle for sovereignty, democracy and livelihood through the United People’s SONA. (READ: List of SONA 2019 activities, rallies)

This year’s People SONA, however, will focus on the central issue of sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea, following the Recto Bank incident.

Last year’s United People’s SONA saw the burning of an effigy of the President featuring Duterte’s face, with a body of a train depicting issues of the administration. – Rappler.com