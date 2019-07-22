IN PHOTOS: From Luzon to Mindanao, thousands cry 'Atin ang 'Pinas!'
MANILA, Philippines – "Atin ang 'Pinas!" (The Philippines is ours!)
This is the rallying cry that echoed in different parts of the country as President Rodrigo Duterte delivered his 4th State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 22.
The President's annual address came on the heels of the controversial sinking of a Philippine boat by a Chinese vessel, which the administration has downplayed as a mere “maritime incident.” At least 22 Filipino crewmen survived the incident, and narrated what exactly happened at Recto Bank. (READ: The sinking of Gem-Ver: Barko! May babanggang barko!)
Along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City, near where Duterte delivered his address, several personalities and groups got together to highlight the country’s struggle for sovereignty, freedom, and livelihood through the United People’s SONA.
In various pocket rallies outside Metro Manila, protesters amplified these calls to share their own version of the state of the nation.
Luzon
Visayas
Mindanao
– Rappler.com
