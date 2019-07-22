Here's what people online have to say about this year's State of the Nation Address

Published 6:43 PM, July 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Halfway into the Duterte presidency and Filipinos online already know what to expect from a Duterte-brand State of the Nation Address (SONA).

From off-the-cuff remarks, wacky red carpet outfits, to the President's contradictory statements, here's what they had to say about the annual speech.



As usual there's the yearly SONA drinking game. This year we have the usual – drugs, shabu, and curse words – but with a bonus round for Iceland, following the recent UNHRC resolution.

time for a healthy #SONA2019 Drinking Game! Drink water everytime Duterte says:



-Drugs

-Shabu

-Martial Law

-Putangina

-China

-Mindanao/Davao

-Human Rights

-United Nations/UN

-NPA

-West Philippine Sea

-I will resign



Bonus drink for:

-ICELAND — Satan (@ITSYABOISATANAS) July 22, 2019

Before the SONA itself, Twitter was abuzz over a completely different issue:

The President's about to address the whole nation today, but almost everyone is invested in a celebrity relationship mishap.



This is the state of our nation, I guess. #SONA2019 — Earl Generao (@EarlGenerao) July 22, 2019

And it didn't help that the President was late (again):

Be considerate, malayo ang Beijng kaya siya na-late. #SONA2019 — Jerry B. Grácio (@JerryGracio) July 22, 2019

Alam niyo naman mga classmates niyo kapag sinasabing "On The Way":



a. Kakagising lang

b. Kakatapos lang maligo#SONA2019 https://t.co/39KSMFlG05 — Charles Ladia (@charleserize) July 22, 2019

The composition of the 3 branches of government was also questioned:

President Digong's supporters:



1. Supermajority in the Senate

2. Supermajority in the House of Reps

3. Supermajority in the Supreme Court

4. Supermajority of the population



Tatay D is invincible. Three more years of REAL progress! Iyak mga Reds and Yellows#SONA2019 — Engr. Rez Cab (@EngrRezCab) July 22, 2019

In the spotlight? Accused plunderers who are back in power:

JUST IN: Visitors to the Batasang Pambansa for the #SONA2019 were reminded to watch their cellphones, wallets, and other valuable items after two thieves, both former prisoners, were spotted in the area.#SuperficialGazette #SONAoil2019 pic.twitter.com/IjOgiychI5 — Superficial Gazette (@SuperficialGZT) July 22, 2019

Dear cameramen inside the Batang Pambansa, you only have one thing to do and that is to focus your camera to Bong Revilla whenever the word plunderer is being mentioned. #SONA2019 — Mrs. Styles (@MaggieTJerky) July 22, 2019

Pres D30: “I am Grossingly Disappointed with corruption.”



Corrupt Politicians Listening.....#SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/Ok2T2GeAr5 — MaTTeo (@Mlpczxccc) July 22, 2019

Duterte: Corruption is everywhere.



*rotate the camera 360° at the Batasang Pambansa.#SONA2019 —(@dAtingYG) July 22, 2019

Some were quick to call out the President's contradictions:

Duterte: "Drugs will not be completely crossed out lest we eradicate corruption that allows the social monster to survive."



Also Duterte:



*allows the release of Revilla, Jinggoy, and Enrile under his admin*

*endorsed GMA as House Speaker*

*supports the Marcoses*#SONA2019 — Hannah. #DefendPressFreedom (@hannahbettina_) July 22, 2019

“Be assertive”



Like how we should be against China in the West Philippine Sea? #SONA2019 — Jego “Passive Liker” Ragragio (@JegoRagragio) July 22, 2019

#SONA2019

Duterte: I am grossly disappointed with corruption!



Corrupt Politicans listening to him in Batasang Pambansa: pic.twitter.com/OpzwmRHZEX — ᴅᴀɴꜰᴜᴄɪᴜꜱ(@itsdanmenard) July 22, 2019

Duterte: The drugs will not be crushed unless we continue to eliminate corruption.



Also Duterte: *is friends with Gloria, Erap, the Marcoses, etc*



audience: *claps* #SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/08WT9s27U8 — Mark (@markvidor13) July 22, 2019

"West Philippine Sea is ours, no ifs and buts." - Duterte



Me recalling his statement saying "we own the property but we are not in control of the property...”#SONA2019

pic.twitter.com/HluHyDS9EW —|| LakamBoba(@miigglez) July 22, 2019

Duterte: *sits idly by when Filipinos in the Philippines are harmed* https://t.co/DAdlKcsf93 — Joanna (@josahera) July 18, 2019

Ayaw napapakialaman ng UN, Iceland, etc. tungkol sa human rights PERO nagpapaalam muna sa Tsina tungkol sa paggamit ng WPS?!? #SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/kQd0lNiofB — Ogie Rosa (@ogie_rosa) July 22, 2019

Others were wondering why people clapped when President Duterte mentioned killing:

The President gets clapped when he just threatened to kill government employees? Ganto na ba talaga tayo ka-bobo as a nation? #SONA2019 — BLACKPINK IN YOUR BODEGA (@cutemojerome) July 22, 2019

Sexist remarks when the President opens his mouth are nothing new and were called out:

Once a hypocrite. Always a hypocrite. Imagine that the Anti-Bastos Law was just passed this month and then he makes jokes about Filipinas being "available" for foreigners. Nakakasuka. Nakakadiri. #SONA2019 — shaweee(@isahbohg) July 22, 2019

The sexist PH President tells the gentlemen in the room that the ladies are now waiting for them in Boracay. This is outright objectification of women.



The face of Pia Cayetano wasn't shown close-up, but I guess she's still smiling.#SONA2019#DuterteisDaLayar#DuterteisDaPeyk — Ash Presto(@sosyolohija) July 22, 2019

As usual, some outfits caught people's eyes online. Senator Risa Hontiveros, however, clapped back against someone who slut-shamed her barong.

Mga bata, ano ang ating pambansang prutas? https://t.co/r0BFdAqJPL — JP Tanyag (@dumidyeypee) July 22, 2019

SONA 2019



Best Dressed: Yanee Nuñez Alvarez in Rajo Laurel

Worst Face: Salvador Panelo pic.twitter.com/c7TbDYvCMB — g3 san diego (@g3cafe) July 22, 2019

What do you think of this year's SONA? Which funny memes and posts have caught your eye? – Rappler.com

