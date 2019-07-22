'I've identified the enemy': #SONA2019 in memes, contradictions, and more
MANILA, Philippines – Halfway into the Duterte presidency and Filipinos online already know what to expect from a Duterte-brand State of the Nation Address (SONA).
From off-the-cuff remarks, wacky red carpet outfits, to the President's contradictory statements, here's what they had to say about the annual speech.
As usual there's the yearly SONA drinking game. This year we have the usual – drugs, shabu, and curse words – but with a bonus round for Iceland, following the recent UNHRC resolution.
time for a healthy #SONA2019 Drinking Game! Drink water everytime Duterte says:— Satan (@ITSYABOISATANAS) July 22, 2019
-Drugs
-Shabu
-Martial Law
-Putangina
-China
-Mindanao/Davao
-Human Rights
-United Nations/UN
-NPA
-West Philippine Sea
-I will resign
Bonus drink for:
-ICELAND
Before the SONA itself, Twitter was abuzz over a completely different issue:
The President's about to address the whole nation today, but almost everyone is invested in a celebrity relationship mishap.— Earl Generao (@EarlGenerao) July 22, 2019
This is the state of our nation, I guess. #SONA2019
And it didn't help that the President was late (again):
Be considerate, malayo ang Beijng kaya siya na-late. #SONA2019— Jerry B. Grácio (@JerryGracio) July 22, 2019
Alam niyo naman mga classmates niyo kapag sinasabing "On The Way":— Charles Ladia (@charleserize) July 22, 2019
a. Kakagising lang
b. Kakatapos lang maligo#SONA2019 https://t.co/39KSMFlG05
The composition of the 3 branches of government was also questioned:
President Digong's supporters:— Engr. Rez Cab (@EngrRezCab) July 22, 2019
1. Supermajority in the Senate
2. Supermajority in the House of Reps
3. Supermajority in the Supreme Court
4. Supermajority of the population
Tatay D is invincible. Three more years of REAL progress! Iyak mga Reds and Yellows#SONA2019
Pets are allowed pala sa Congress? #SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/r4YfGwaHQk— Nizam Pabil (@zampabil) July 22, 2019
In the spotlight? Accused plunderers who are back in power:
JUST IN: Visitors to the Batasang Pambansa for the #SONA2019 were reminded to watch their cellphones, wallets, and other valuable items after two thieves, both former prisoners, were spotted in the area.#SuperficialGazette #SONAoil2019 pic.twitter.com/IjOgiychI5— Superficial Gazette (@SuperficialGZT) July 22, 2019
Dear cameramen inside the Batang Pambansa, you only have one thing to do and that is to focus your camera to Bong Revilla whenever the word plunderer is being mentioned. #SONA2019— Mrs. Styles (@MaggieTJerky) July 22, 2019
Pres D30: “I am Grossingly Disappointed with corruption.”— MaTTeo (@Mlpczxccc) July 22, 2019
Corrupt Politicians Listening.....#SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/Ok2T2GeAr5
Duterte: Corruption is everywhere.—(@dAtingYG) July 22, 2019
*rotate the camera 360° at the Batasang Pambansa.#SONA2019
Some were quick to call out the President's contradictions:
Duterte: "Drugs will not be completely crossed out lest we eradicate corruption that allows the social monster to survive."— Hannah. #DefendPressFreedom (@hannahbettina_) July 22, 2019
Also Duterte:
*allows the release of Revilla, Jinggoy, and Enrile under his admin*
*endorsed GMA as House Speaker*
*supports the Marcoses*#SONA2019
“Be assertive”— Jego “Passive Liker” Ragragio (@JegoRagragio) July 22, 2019
Like how we should be against China in the West Philippine Sea? #SONA2019
#SONA2019— ᴅᴀɴꜰᴜᴄɪᴜꜱ(@itsdanmenard) July 22, 2019
Duterte: I am grossly disappointed with corruption!
Corrupt Politicans listening to him in Batasang Pambansa: pic.twitter.com/OpzwmRHZEX
#SONA2019 West Philippine Sea Fishermen: https://t.co/9onkdD4Zmo pic.twitter.com/FzfHAjq9fe— Malacañang Events and Catering Services (@MalacananEvents) July 22, 2019
Duterte: I am grossly disappointed with corruption! #SONAoil2019 #SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/BSoHFjpIsd— Aɴɢᴇʟᴏ Dᴜʟʟᴀs (@anGELOdullas) July 22, 2019
Duterte: The drugs will not be crushed unless we continue to eliminate corruption.— Mark (@markvidor13) July 22, 2019
Also Duterte: *is friends with Gloria, Erap, the Marcoses, etc*
audience: *claps* #SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/08WT9s27U8
#SONA2019#SONA
duterte: i have identified the enemy
the enemy: pic.twitter.com/dryu0zo6md
— @paladerynn July 22, 2019
"West Philippine Sea is ours, no ifs and buts." - Duterte—|| LakamBoba(@miigglez) July 22, 2019
Me recalling his statement saying "we own the property but we are not in control of the property...”#SONA2019
pic.twitter.com/HluHyDS9EW
Duterte: *sits idly by when Filipinos in the Philippines are harmed* https://t.co/DAdlKcsf93— Joanna (@josahera) July 18, 2019
Ayaw napapakialaman ng UN, Iceland, etc. tungkol sa human rights PERO nagpapaalam muna sa Tsina tungkol sa paggamit ng WPS?!? #SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/kQd0lNiofB— Ogie Rosa (@ogie_rosa) July 22, 2019
Others were wondering why people clapped when President Duterte mentioned killing:
Duterte: "Simplify your— No Chill Millennial #ResistTogether (@darnitJC) July 22, 2019
processes kundi
patayin ko kayo". gov't agency heads:#SONA2019#WakaSONApic.twitter.com/xIyRODEo6I
The President gets clapped when he just threatened to kill government employees? Ganto na ba talaga tayo ka-bobo as a nation? #SONA2019— BLACKPINK IN YOUR BODEGA (@cutemojerome) July 22, 2019
"pApAtAyIn kO kAyO"— bia (@bncmoreno) July 22, 2019
the congress: #SONA2019pic.twitter.com/LilR1dX82g
Sexist remarks when the President opens his mouth are nothing new and were called out:
Once a hypocrite. Always a hypocrite. Imagine that the Anti-Bastos Law was just passed this month and then he makes jokes about Filipinas being "available" for foreigners. Nakakasuka. Nakakadiri. #SONA2019— shaweee(@isahbohg) July 22, 2019
The sexist PH President tells the gentlemen in the room that the ladies are now waiting for them in Boracay. This is outright objectification of women.— Ash Presto(@sosyolohija) July 22, 2019
The face of Pia Cayetano wasn't shown close-up, but I guess she's still smiling.#SONA2019#DuterteisDaLayar#DuterteisDaPeyk
*listing down topics about #SONA2019*— miracle (@rinailee_) July 22, 2019
me: pic.twitter.com/LsxHu1n4Y4
As usual, some outfits caught people's eyes online. Senator Risa Hontiveros, however, clapped back against someone who slut-shamed her barong.
Mga bata, ano ang ating pambansang prutas? https://t.co/r0BFdAqJPL— JP Tanyag (@dumidyeypee) July 22, 2019
SONA 2019— g3 san diego (@g3cafe) July 22, 2019
Best Dressed: Yanee Nuñez Alvarez in Rajo Laurel
Worst Face: Salvador Panelo pic.twitter.com/c7TbDYvCMB
What do you think of this year's SONA? Which funny memes and posts have caught your eye? – Rappler.com
For highlights of President Duterte’s 4th SONA, check out our live blog.
For related stories, visit Rappler’s 2019 State of the Nation Address page.
Rappler takes a deeper look at the first half of Rodrigo Duterte’s presidency – its highs and lows, its achievements and shortcomings: Duterte Year 3: The Halfway Mark
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.