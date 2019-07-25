Gender is often confusing for a lot of people. In this video we explore the concept of SOGIE.

Published 6:30 PM, July 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Babae? Lalaki? Bakla? Tomboy?

Gender is often confusing and complicated for a lot of people. To fully understand it, it is important to first learn about sexual orientation, gender indentity, and gender expression or what is known as SOGIE. [READ: Sex, gender and SOGIE]

Sam Killermann, an artist, author, and activist, introduced the Genderbread person as a way to teach SOGIE. The Genderbread person is a visual guide to explain the 4 components of gender: Sex, Identity, Expression, and Attraction.

According to Killerman, SOGIE is not a one-size-fits-all, as it is constantly evolving and the nuances are influenced by upbringing, culture, social norms, and life choices. It is not a label but simply a guide that shapes a person and what that person can be. (READ: Gender and Sexuality 101: Learn before you discriminate)

In part 1 of this SOGIE explainer video series, we explore the concepts of SOGIE. – Rappler.com