EXPLAINER: What you need to know about SOGIE
MANILA, Philippines – Babae? Lalaki? Bakla? Tomboy?
Gender is often confusing and complicated for a lot of people. To fully understand it, it is important to first learn about sexual orientation, gender indentity, and gender expression or what is known as SOGIE. [READ: Sex, gender and SOGIE]
Sam Killermann, an artist, author, and activist, introduced the Genderbread person as a way to teach SOGIE. The Genderbread person is a visual guide to explain the 4 components of gender: Sex, Identity, Expression, and Attraction.
According to Killerman, SOGIE is not a one-size-fits-all, as it is constantly evolving and the nuances are influenced by upbringing, culture, social norms, and life choices. It is not a label but simply a guide that shapes a person and what that person can be. (READ: Gender and Sexuality 101: Learn before you discriminate)
In part 1 of this SOGIE explainer video series, we explore the concepts of SOGIE. – Rappler.com
