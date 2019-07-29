People affected by the recent Batanes earthquakes need your support. This page shows how you can help.

Published 3:42 PM, July 29, 2019

Bookmark and refresh this page for updates

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 5.4 earthquake rocked Itbayat, Batanes before dawn of Saturday, July 27, followed by aftershocks and a stronger magnitude 5.9 earthquake.

At least 8 people were killed and over 60 people were injured when the twin earthquakes struck. The earthquakes also caused damage to homes, structures, and other properties. Initial reports said 911 families from Itbayat camped out at the town plaza, which currently serves as the evacuation center.

With the threat of additional aftershocks and their homes partially or totally in ruins, Ivatans are appealing for help and support to rebuild Itbayat. Batanes residents are in urgent need of tents, clothes, and blankets.

Here's a list of relief operations for victims of #BatanesEarthquakes:

Operation Blessing

In coordination with the Municipal Social Welfare Development (MSWD) of Itbayat, Batanes, Operation Blessing Foundation Philippines will be sending donations to the affected communities.

You may send your donations through:

Banco De Oro (BDO)

Account Name: OPERATION BLESSING FOUNDATION PHILS., INC.



Account Number: 0030000-55279

Credit Card

7-Eleven: Go to any 7-Eleven Store and send your donations via the kiosk

For inquiries, please contact their hotline at 09399215543.

Addaw Project

Addaw Project, through Fr. James Andrew Castillo of the Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity College Seminary, a Batanes local, is spearheading a donation drive to help the victims of #BatanesEarthquake through #Sidung(Help).

Explore PH Online

Explore PH Online, an online site that features travel destinations and tourism in the Philippines is also leading a financial donation campaign.

Those who want to help may send their financial donation through:

Landbank account: Account Name: Prelature of Batanes

Account Number: 1081-0502-08

We are sending love to everyone in Batanes following the 5.9 earthquake that devastated Itbayat last Saturday, July 27, 2019.



For those who would like to donate financial aid can do so via this Landbank account:



Account Name: Prelature of Batanes

Account Number: 1081-0502-08 pic.twitter.com/78OPJqCcK6 — Explore PH Online (@explorephonline) July 29, 2019

Liberal Party

Liberal Party Philippines is acception donations in the form of tents, clothes, blankets and raincoats. Interested donors may contact the following:

Office ng Provincial Governor

Malou Cayco



0939-904-6278

Metro Manila

Luis Abad



0917-791-9412

Donors may also drop off their donations at Balay Expo Centro Building, EDSA corner McArthur Avenue, Cubao, Quezon City, Philippines until August 10.

#RebuildItbayat

Facebook user Eva Marie Gutierrez, Provincial Legal Officer of Batanes, also appealed to those interested to course their donations to the provincial government of Batanes. Interested donors may do the following:

Deposit to Landbank account no: 1082-1008-37

Those who have sent their donations may send proof of deposit or transfer to ptobatanes@yahoo.com for issuance of Official Receipt.

– Rappler.com